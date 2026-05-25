Maharashtra School Bus Operators Seek Alternate-Day Classes To Prevent Fee Burden, Cite Rising Fuel Cost

The School Bus Owners Association has urged the Maharashtra government and educational institutions to consider operating schools on an alternate-day basis amid mounting financial pressure on transport operators caused by rising fuel prices and escalating operational costs, reported NDTV Marathi.

Under the proposal, schools would conduct offline classes for three days a week while shifting to online learning for the remaining two days. The Association said the move is aimed at reducing the frequency of bus trips and fuel consumption, thereby easing financial stress on operators without increasing transportation charges for parents.

According to the Association, school bus operators across the state are facing a severe economic crisis due to continuous increases in diesel prices and other operational expenses. Apart from fuel costs, operators are also dealing with higher insurance premiums, bus maintenance expenses, permit fees, employee salaries and additional compliance-related costs linked to government regulations.

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The Association said that under current conditions, operating school buses in the usual manner has become financially unsustainable and increasingly loss-making. It warned that if fuel and operating costs continue to rise at the current pace, bus operators may eventually be forced to increase school transportation fees.

However, the group said it does not want to pass on the burden of inflation to parents, students or educational institutions. Instead, it has proposed a “middle-ground” solution that could help reduce costs while maintaining continuity in education.

In addition to the hybrid schooling proposal, the Association has also suggested standardising school bus pick-up and drop timings across students. At present, many schools operate staggered shifts, forcing buses to make multiple trips each day. The Association believes that streamlining schedules could significantly reduce the number of trips and lower fuel consumption.

The proposed measures, according to the Association, could help operators recover from the ongoing financial strain while allowing schools to continue functioning without immediate fee hikes.

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