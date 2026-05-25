US-Iran War Live News Updates: Mojtaba Khamenei Hiding In Secret Location; Don't Rush Into Deal, Says Trump

The US and Iran have “largely negotiated” a peace pact to end the nearly three-month war, US President Donald Trump said, asserting that he has told the negotiators “not to rush into a deal” and that “both sides must take their time and get it right.” Trump said the US blockade of ships in the Strait of Hormuz "will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified and signed."

US intelligence officials report that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is currently in hiding at a secure, undisclosed location, according to CBS News. To evade detection and remain secure, Khamenei has reportedly restricted his communication access significantly, relying instead on a secretive network of couriers to transmit messages.

This unconventional and highly restricted communication system has surfaced as a primary hurdle in diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran. Citing officials familiar with the situation, the report notes that the lack of direct access is complicating negotiations for a potential agreement. Even Iranian negotiators authorised to deal with the Donald Trump administration are reportedly finding it difficult to coordinate effectively within their own government's fractured communication structure.