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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Mojtaba Khamenei Hiding In Secret Location; Don't Rush Into Deal, Says Trump

Trump says a peace pact with Iran is largely negotiated to end the nearly three-month conflict, urging negotiators to take time to finalise the deal.

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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Mojtaba Khamenei Hiding In Secret Location; Don't Rush Into Deal, Says Trump
Iran War Live Updates
42 minutes ago

 The US and Iran have “largely negotiated” a peace pact to end the nearly three-month war, US President Donald Trump said, asserting that he has told the negotiators “not to rush into a deal” and that “both sides must take their time and get it right.” Trump said the US blockade of ships in the Strait of Hormuz "will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified and signed."

US intelligence officials report that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is currently in hiding at a secure, undisclosed location, according to CBS News. To evade detection and remain secure, Khamenei has reportedly restricted his communication access significantly, relying instead on a secretive network of couriers to transmit messages.

This unconventional and highly restricted communication system has surfaced as a primary hurdle in diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran. Citing officials familiar with the situation, the report notes that the lack of direct access is complicating negotiations for a potential agreement. Even Iranian negotiators authorised to deal with the Donald Trump administration are reportedly finding it difficult to coordinate effectively within their own government's fractured communication structure.

May 25, 2026 11:43 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iranian Official Warns Amid Stalemate Over Peace Deal

A senior Iranian official issued a stark military warning on Monday, declaring Iran's "finger is on the trigger" for a potential fourth round of fighting even as negotiations with the United States over a nuclear deal remain ongoing.

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'Our Finger Is On Trigger': Iranian Official Warns

May 25, 2026 10:49 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Rubio On Lebanon

On Lebanon, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "We're working on it separately. With Lebanon, we are engaged; we have a 45-day ceasefire. We've had weekly meetings now and ongoing daily engagements between the government of Lebanon and Israel. The problem is not Lebanon and Israel; the problem is Hezbollah. Just last night, Hezbollah put out a statement calling for the overthrow of the Lebanese government. 

And it just reminds you of who you are dealing with here. An Iranian proxy, 100% Iranian proxy. As long as an armed Hezbollah exists, it's going to be hard to achieve peace in Lebanon because they're victimising the people of Lebanon. They're not just attacking Israel; they are victimising the people of Lebanon who are paying a tremendous price because of Hezbollah. But we're working that track with the Lebanese government and the Israeli government, and we've made some good progress there. An extended ceasefire path forward. 

We're going to continue to work on that. Well, Israel always has the right to protect itself. Every country in the world does. And so if Hezbollah is going to launch missiles or launch missiles at them, Israel has every right to respond to that or to prevent that from happening..."
 

May 25, 2026 09:49 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Won't Make A Bad Deal, Says Rubio

On Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "The President is not going to make a bad deal. No one has been more serious about the threat of a nuclear Iran than President Trump has been. And so I'm very confident that we should all be very confident that we're either going to have a good agreement or we're going to have to deal with it another way. We'd prefer to have a good agreement."

May 25, 2026 09:13 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US Inches Toward Iran Deal

The US and Iran are closing in on a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, senior US officials said Sunday, even as President Donald Trump said he won't "rush" into an agreement.

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US Inches Toward Iran Deal as Negotiators Push to Reopen Hormuz

May 25, 2026 08:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Mojtaba Hiding In Undisclosed Location

Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is sheltering in a secret, undisclosed location and is communicating with his own government exclusively through a network of couriers, CBS News reported, citing US officials with knowledge of the matter. The security posture so extreme that even senior Iranian officials have no direct way to reach him, the report said. 

According to CBS News, officials at the highest levels of the Iranian government say they do not know where Mojtaba Khamenei is and have no way to contact him directly, relying instead on a network of couriers

May 25, 2026 08:26 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says Iran Deal Not Fully Negotiated Yet

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social late Sunday night to defend his administration's ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, while simultaneously acknowledging that no deal has yet been finalised.

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'Don't Listen To Losers': Trump Says Iran Deal Not Fully Negotiated Yet

May 25, 2026 08:01 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Rubio Says Nuclear Iran Is 'Not Going To Happen'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back on Sunday during a diplomatic mission in India, telling reporters at a news conference that no president has been stronger against Iran than Trump.

“His commitment to that principle that they'll never have a nuclear weapon shouldn't be questioned by anybody,” Rubio said.

“And the idea that somehow this president, given everything he's already proven he's willing to do, is going to somehow agree to a deal that ultimately winds up putting Iran in a stronger position when it comes to nuclear ambitions is absurd. That's just not going to happen.”

May 25, 2026 07:29 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Hits Out At Obama

Trump also hit out at former President Barack Obama's 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and suggested that Iran could join the Abraham Accords.

“I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords and, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well,” Trump said.

May 25, 2026 07:09 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Brent Crude Below $98

Global benchmark Brent crude fell as much as 5.4% to $97.97 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded below $92. The decline marks Brent's fourth drop in five sessions and puts prices on track for their lowest close in more than a month. 

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Oil Prices Slip 5%: Brent Crude Below $98 as US-Iran Deal Hopes Ease Hormuz Fears

May 25, 2026 06:50 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Don't Rush Into Deal, Trump Says

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump wrote, "If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet. So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about. Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don’t make bad deals!"

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