Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 25

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 1.27% at 23,992 as of 6:53 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) rose 0.71% and 0.53% respectively.

India Market Recap

Benchmark indices ended Friday higher, with Nifty 50 closing at 23,719.30, up 0.27%, and Sensex at 75,415.35, up 0.31%. For the week, Nifty rose 0.32% while Sensex gained 0.37%, marking a marginal increase over the period.

US Market Recap

US stocks surged on Friday marking gains ahead of a long holiday weekend led by hopes for resolution of the Middle East conflict and enthusiasm for artificial intelligence-linked trades. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% , an eighth straight week of gains, its longest winning streak since 2023, while Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.2%, Bloomberg reported.

Asian Market Update

Japan's Nikkei 225 surged more than the 65,000 level for the first time on Monday, as easing oil prices pointed to possible progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The benchmark index jumped 2.75% to an all-time high of 65,081.96, while the broader Topix index rose 0.65%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was largely unchanged.Trading remained shut in Hong Kong and South Korea due to public holidays.

Commodity Check

Oil prices dropped sharply after the US hinted progress toward a potential agreement with Iran that could eventually reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Global benchmark Brent crude dropped up to 5.4% to $97.97 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded below $92. The decline marks Brent's fourth drop in five sessions and puts prices on track for their lowest close in more than a month. Meanwhile, gold rose trading at around $4,575 an ounce, erasing a moderate loss from last week.

Earnings In Focus

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd, Container Corporation of India Ltd, Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd, Fiem Industries Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Insolation Energy Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, KSH International Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, NESCO Ltd, Pine Labs Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Saksoft Ltd, Shriram Properties Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd.

Earnings Post Market Hours

Juniper Hotels (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 8.3% to Rs 301 crore versus Rs 278 crore.

Ebitda up 13.7% to Rs 133 crore versus Rs 117 crore.

Margin at 44% versus 42.1%.

Net profit down 8.4% to Rs 50.4 crore versus Rs 55 crore.

Arun Kumar Saraf reappointed Chairman and MD.

Board approved acquisition of 100% stake in Juniper Hospitality Assets.

ITC (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 7% to Rs 16,050 crore versus Rs 17,249 crore.

Ebitda up 7.3% to Rs 6,425 crore versus Rs 5,987 crore.

Margin up 533 bps to 40.03% versus 34.7%.

Net profit up 4.9% to Rs 5,113 crore versus Rs 4,875 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 8/share.

Rashtriya Chemicals (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 49.6% to Rs 5,581 crore versus Rs 3,730 crore.

Ebitda up 82% to Rs 324 crore versus Rs 178 crore.

Margin up 100 bps to 5.8% versus 4.8%.

Net profit up 157.5% to Rs 186.7 crore versus Rs 72.5 crore.

Nykaa (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 28.4% to Rs 2,648 crore versus Rs 2,062 crore.

Ebitda up 67.7% to Rs 223 crore versus Rs 133 crore.

Margin up 190 bps to 8.4% versus 6.5%.

Net profit up 286.2% to Rs 78.4 crore versus Rs 20.3 crore.

Beauty segment revenue up 27% to Rs 2,410 crore.

Fashion revenue up 40% to Rs 225 crore.

Board approved additional stake acquisition in Earth Rhythm.

Sudeep Pharma (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 15.7% to Rs 182.3 crore versus Rs 157.6 crore.

Ebitda up 6.5% to Rs 62.6 crore versus Rs 58.8 crore.

Margin down 300 bps to 34.3% versus 37.3%.

Net profit up 10.6% to Rs 48.9 crore versus Rs 44.2 crore.

GMM Pfaudler (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 17% to Rs 944 crore versus Rs 807 crore.

Ebitda down 9.7% to Rs 75.1 crore versus Rs 83.2 crore.

Margin down 230 bps to 8% versus 10.3%.

Net profit at Rs 17.2 crore versus loss of Rs 27 crore.

One-time cost stood at Rs 9 crore in Q4.

Gregory Gelhaus appointed Group CEO; Ankit Nayyar appointed Deputy CFO.

Max Healthcare (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Gross revenue up 10% to Rs 2,664 crore.

Net revenue up 9.2% to Rs 2,541 crore versus Rs 2,326 crore.

Reported Op Ebitda up 7.9% to Rs 682 crore versus Rs 632 crore.

Reported Op margin down 40 bps to 26.8% versus 27.2%.

Reported PAT up 2.9% to Rs 387 crore versus Rs 376 crore.

ARPOB rose to Rs 77,900 from Rs 77,100.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 2/share.

Approved Phase 1 of Max Super Specialty Hospital in Lucknow with Rs 1,400 crore investment.

Honasa Consumer (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 23.1% to Rs 657.1 crore versus Rs 533.6 crore.

Ebitda up 185.9% to Rs 77.2 crore versus Rs 27 crore.

Margin up 660 bps to 11.7% versus 5.1%.

Net profit up 177.9% to Rs 69.2 crore versus Rs 24.9 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 3/share.

Happy Forgings (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 20.5% to Rs 424 crore versus Rs 352 crore.

Ebitda up 30.4% to Rs 133 crore versus Rs 102 crore.

Margin up 240 bps to 31.5% versus 29.1%.

Net profit up 23.7% to Rs 83.6 crore versus Rs 67.6 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 4/share.

Megha Garg appointed Whole-Time Director.

Company plans 25 MW solar project with investment up to Rs 120 crore.

Sun TV (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 6.3% to Rs 883 crore versus Rs 942 crore.

Ebitda down 8.9% to Rs 390.7 crore versus Rs 428.7 crore.

Margin down 120 bps to 44.3% versus 45.5%.

Net profit down 37.4% to Rs 232 crore versus Rs 370.8 crore.

VA Tech Wabag (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 22.3% to Rs 1,414 crore versus Rs 1,156 crore.

Ebitda up 11.8% to Rs 157.4 crore versus Rs 140.8 crore.

Margin down 110 bps to 11.1% versus 12.2%.

Net profit up 28.9% to Rs 128.3 crore versus Rs 99.5 crore.

ICRA (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 28.4% to Rs 174.9 crore versus Rs 136.2 crore.

Ebitda up 17.6% to Rs 69.5 crore versus Rs 59.1 crore.

Margin down 360 bps to 39.8% versus 43.4%.

Net profit down 5.7% to Rs 52.5 crore versus Rs 55.7 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 105/share, including special dividend of Rs 35/share.

LIC (Q4, YoY)

Net premium income up 12.2% to Rs 1.65 lakh crore versus Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

Net profit up 23.2% to Rs 23,420 crore versus Rs 19,013 crore.

Value of new business up 41.6% to Rs 14,179 crore.

AUM up 5.1% to Rs 57.3 lakh crore.

Solvency ratio improved to 2.35% versus 2.11% YoY.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 10/share.

May 29 fixed as record date for 1:1 bonus issue.

Dr Agarwals Health (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 22.6% to Rs 564 crore versus Rs 460 crore.

Ebitda up 22.9% to Rs 161 crore versus Rs 131 crore.

Margin up 10 bps to 28.6% versus 28.5%.

Net profit up 21.8% to Rs 39.7 crore versus Rs 32.6 crore.

Welspun Corp (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 9.9% to Rs 4,313 crore versus Rs 3,925 crore.

Ebitda up 9.5% to Rs 503.8 crore versus Rs 460.2 crore.

Margin flat at 11.7%.

Net profit down 47% to Rs 370 crore versus Rs 698 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 5/share.

GAIL (Q4, QoQ)

Revenue up 2.1% to Rs 34,773 crore versus Rs 34,051 crore.

Ebitda down 56.6% to Rs 1,152 crore versus Rs 2,655 crore.

Margin down 450 bps to 3.3% versus 7.8%.

Net profit down 21.3% to Rs 1,262 crore versus Rs 1,603 crore.

GMR Power (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 15.4% to Rs 2,004 crore versus Rs 1,737 crore.

Ebitda up 20.7% to Rs 458.7 crore versus Rs 379.9 crore.

Margin up 100 bps to 22.9% versus 21.9%.

Net loss at Rs 111.7 crore versus profit of Rs 43.7 crore.

LG Electronics (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 8.1% to Rs 8,054 crore versus Rs 7,448 crore.

Ebitda down 9.8% to Rs 945.3 crore versus Rs 1,048.1 crore.

Margin down 240 bps to 11.7% versus 14.1%.

Net profit down 8.2% to Rs 693 crore versus Rs 755 crore.

Datamatics Global (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 4.4% to Rs 519 crore versus Rs 497 crore.

Ebitda up 49% to Rs 111 crore versus Rs 74.5 crore.

Margin up 630 bps to 21.3% versus 15%.

Net profit down 1.6% to Rs 44.2 crore versus Rs 44.9 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 5/share.

Approved merger of Dextara Digital and Datamatics Cloud into the company.

Balmer Lawrie Investments (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Total income up 21.8% to Rs 766 crore versus Rs 629 crore.

Net profit up 12.2% to Rs 54.1 crore versus Rs 48.2 crore.

Hindustan Foods (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 16.5% to Rs 1,117 crore versus Rs 959 crore.

Ebitda up 28.2% to Rs 100 crore versus Rs 78 crore.

Margin up 80 bps to 9% versus 8.2%.

Net profit up 31.6% to Rs 41.6 crore versus Rs 31.6 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 5.6% to Rs 8,853 crore versus Rs 8,382 crore.

Ebitda up 0.5% to Rs 1,801 crore versus Rs 1,792 crore.

Margin down 110 bps to 20.3% versus 21.4%.

Net profit up 1.9% to Rs 921 crore versus Rs 903.5 crore.

Bikaji Foods (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 18% to Rs 721 crore versus Rs 611 crore.

Ebitda up 18.5% to Rs 87.7 crore versus Rs 74 crore.

Margin up 10 bps to 12.2% versus 12.1%.

Net profit up 26.2% to Rs 56.4 crore versus Rs 44.7 crore.

Board declared dividend of Rs 1.25/share.

Deepak Agarwal appointed Chairman.

Sharda Motor Industries (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 29.6% to Rs 972 crore versus Rs 750 crore.

Ebitda up 12% to Rs 112.9 crore versus Rs 100.8 crore.

Margin down 180 bps to 11.6% versus 13.4%.

Net profit up 6% to Rs 89 crore versus Rs 84 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 20/share.

Flair Writing (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 8.4% to Rs 323 crore versus Rs 298 crore.

Ebitda up 23.3% to Rs 57.7 crore versus Rs 46.8 crore.

Margin up 220 bps to 17.9% versus 15.7%.

Net profit up 16.2% to Rs 35.8 crore versus Rs 30.8 crore.

Wakefit Innovations (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 13.5% to Rs 343.6 crore versus Rs 302.6 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 36.4 crore versus Rs 5.9 crore.

Margin up 870 bps to 10.6% versus 1.9%.

Net profit at Rs 122 crore versus loss of Rs 26 crore.

Company benefited from Rs 98 crore tax write-back in Q4.

Ixigo (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 8.5% to Rs 308 crore versus Rs 284 crore.

Ebitda down 0.8% to Rs 24.5 crore versus Rs 24.7 crore.

Margin down 70 bps to 8% versus 8.7%.

Net profit up 91% to Rs 31.9 crore versus Rs 16.7 crore.

Ganesh Ecosphere (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 23.1% to Rs 424 crore versus Rs 344.4 crore.

Ebitda up 2.3% to Rs 52.3 crore versus Rs 51.1 crore.

Margin down 250 bps to 12.3% versus 14.8%.

Net profit down 2.5% to Rs 23.2 crore versus Rs 23.8 crore.

Lux Industries (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 6.7% to Rs 873 crore versus Rs 818 crore.

Ebitda down 16.2% to Rs 64.2 crore versus Rs 76.6 crore.

Margin down 200 bps to 7.4% versus 9.4%.

Net profit down 8.7% to Rs 43.9 crore versus Rs 48.1 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 2/share.

Repco Home Finance (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Total income up 6.8% to Rs 454 crore versus Rs 425 crore.

Net profit up 3.5% to Rs 129.1 crore versus Rs 124.7 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 3/share.

Plans to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore via NCDs and CPs.

Borrowing limit increased to Rs 20,000 crore.

Reliance Power (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 4.6% to Rs 1,887 crore versus Rs 1,978 crore.

Ebitda down 2.4% to Rs 576 crore versus Rs 590 crore.

Margin up 70 bps to 30.5% versus 29.8%.

Net loss at Rs 494 crore versus profit of Rs 125.6 crore.

Board approved fundraising of up to Rs 6,000 crore via QIP/equity and Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs.

Prestige Estates (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs 4,074 crore versus Rs 1,528 crore.

Ebitda up 93.2% to Rs 1,045.5 crore versus Rs 541.1 crore.

Margin down 970 bps to 25.7% versus 35.4%.

Net profit at Rs 250 crore versus Rs 25 crore.

Board declared dividend of Rs 2/share.

Approved Rs 2,000 crore NCD issuance via private placement.

Stocks In News

Larsen & Toubro: Independent Director Sanjeev Aga ceased from the board on May 24, 2026 after completing his second and final term.

Camlin Fine Sciences: Company shut Dahej Diphenol plant due to raw material issues; facility contributed 5.06% to FY25 turnover. Fire incident led to insured loss of about Rs 2 crore. Ethyl Vanillin production restart expected within 48 hours.

Ashok Leyland: Senior management personnel Gopal Mahadevan to retire on superannuation effective May 31, 2026.

Marine Electricals: Partnership firm Narhari Engineering Works converted into MEL Heavy Industries Pvt Ltd effective May 22, 2026; company continues to hold 99% stake.

Kajaria Ceramics: Gailpur Plant COO Dr Rajveer Choudhary resigned effective May 23, 2026. Company appointed Parag Goel as President–Operations effective May 26, 2026.

Salasar Techno Engineering: NCLT Kolkata approved amalgamation of EMC Ltd with the company.

Anupam Rasayan: Approved acquisition of up to 74.2% stake in Bliss GVS Pharma at Rs 299/share through SPA and open offer. Deal size could total about Rs 1,369.51 crore. Deputy CFO and KMP Vishal Thakkar resigned effective May 23, 2026.

Reliance Infrastructure: Appointed Vijesh Babu Thota as CEO and Asheesh Chaturvedi as CFO. Board approved fundraising of up to Rs 3,000 crore via QIP/FPO.

Fusion Finance: Independent Director Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan completed second and final term effective May 23, 2026.

Universal Cables: Approved Rs 73 crore capex for EHV cable facility upgrade and fundraising up to Rs 200 crore via NCDs.

Vindhya Telelinks: Approved fundraising up to Rs 200 crore via NCDs and Rs 65 crore capex for optical fibre capacity expansion.

Studds Accessories: Board approved CFO transition of Bharat Goyal.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Received Rs 28.58 crore LoA from Vedanta Aluminium for supply of alumina wagons and brake van. Order to be executed within six months.

HBL Engineering: Said Q4 profitability declined due to Kavach contract mix and cost provisions. Expects FY27 sales and profit to be significantly higher despite quarterly volatility.

Aurobindo Pharma: US FDA classified Eugia Pharma Unit I facility as OAI following February 2026 inspection with four observations.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Consumer commission ordered payment of Rs 17,600 in product defect case.

Nibe: Inaugurated defence manufacturing complex in Shirdi, Maharashtra and showcased Suryastra rocket system and ammunition facilities. Project expected to create about 3,000 jobs.

Solarworld Energy Solutions: Chairperson and Independent Director Rini Chordia resigned effective May 26, 2026.

SPIC: Appointed Narasimhan Raghunathan as CFO effective May 23, 2026.

Linde India: Stake in Zenataris Renewable Energy reduced to 19.18% from 27% after further equity allotment.

Gokaldas Exports: Enhanced corporate guarantee limit for BRFL Textiles to Rs 400 crore from Rs 300 crore.

Godavari Biorefineries: Appointed Dinesh Sharma as Whole-Time Director for three years.

Persistent Systems: Subsidiary Aepona Group incorporated PerSys Estonia OÜ in Estonia to expand European presence.

Tega Industries: Executed Rs 1,500 crore term loan agreement to finance proposed Molycop acquisition.

Windsor Machines: Completed acquisition of land in Rajkot worth Rs 55 crore.

Glenmark Pharma: US arm agreed settlement of $29.63 million in generic drug antitrust cases, payable over five years.

Chambal Fertilisers: Vice President–Strategy Anand Gupta resigned.

Tata Communications: Incorporated wholly-owned step-down subsidiary in Türkiye for IoT integration and IT support services.

Kajaria Ceramics: Seeking shareholder approval for buyback of up to 21.5 lakh shares at Rs 1,380/share; total size up to Rs 296.7 crore.

Baazar Style Retail: Opened new store in Bihar, taking total store count to 273.

RailTel: Received Rs 31.21 crore LoI from Newspace India Ltd for IT infrastructure project.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Received detailed CCI order approving acquisition and restructuring involving Fleur Hotels.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Jaiprakash Associates signed agreement with Adani Power for transfer of 24% stake in the company worth about Rs 2,993.59 crore.

Elgi Equipments: CRISIL reaffirmed long-term rating at AA/Stable and short-term rating at A1+.

PTC India: CRISIL reaffirmed short-term rating at A1+.

NIIT: NCLT Chandigarh approved merger of NIIT IFBI and RPS Consulting into NIIT Ltd.

Dredging Corporation of India: Jasmeet Singh Bindra appointed Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority for five years.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health: NCLT New Delhi rejected insolvency petition filed by operational creditor Ramaa Capital.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: CTO Srikanth Gaddam resigned due to personal reasons.

NBCC: Secured work orders worth about Rs 42.55 crore.

Sical Logistics: Approved credit facilities of up to Rs 115 crore from Axis Bank.

Eveready Industries: Delhi High Court stayed lower court order related to UCO Bank Building dispute.

Rashi Peripherals: Customs department dropped Rs 3.53 crore demand related to imported goods classification.

SEPC: MOIL cancelled Rs 230 crore work order. Company also received SEBI warning over disclosure delays.

Sterlite Technologies: Subsidiary received multi-year award letter with estimated potential contract value of $1.1 billion.

Lupin: Received Chinese approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate Oral Suspension, marking entry into Chinese market.

Laxmi Organic: Commissioned new Ethyl Acetate plant in Maharashtra.

GR Infraprojects: Promoters to undertake inter-se share transfer through gift among family members with no change in control.

Wipro: Fixed June 5 as record date for Rs 15,000 crore buyback.

Goodluck India: Secured international order worth $13.6 million for transmission line structures.

Central Bank of India: OFS subscribed 236% by non-retail investors on Day 1; offer size increased.

Max Healthcare: CCI ruled no abuse of dominant position case against hospitals in its network.

Oil India: Discovered new gas well in Rajasthan with average inflow of 25,000 SCMD.

Welspun Enterprises: Received GST show-cause notices involving tax and penalty demand of about Rs 180 crore each.

Gabriel India: Scheme involving Anchemco India and Asia Investments became effective.

Goldiam International: Board to meet May 27 to consider bonus issue.

RBL Bank: Emirates NBD launched open offer to acquire up to 26% stake at Rs 282.38/share.

Hindustan Foods: Promoters increased stake to 18.62%.

Indus Towers: CFO Vikas Poddar resigned effective August 18.

GOCL Corp: Received NSE no-observation letter for merger of Hinduja National Power.

PNC Infratech: Received Rs 228 crore TDS refund related to NHAI settlement.

Samvardhana Motherson: Subsidiary SMR Auto-Japan to merge into holding company Misato.

TVS Motor: Acquired 4.9% stake in Jana Small Finance Bank.

TVS Supply Chain: Arm FIT 3PL Warehousing allotted 40,000 shares for Rs 59.6 crore.

Black Box: UAE arm incorporated subsidiary in Saudi Arabia; Black Box DMCC ceased to be associate.

Maruti Suzuki: Recalling 26 Super Carry vehicles due to seat adjuster defect.

South Indian Bank: Board approved panel of candidates for MD and CEO posts.

IRFC: Signed $1.1 billion ECB loan agreement with consortium of banks.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Coastal Cedar Investments acquired 41.09% stake in Fleur Hotels.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn: Arm to acquire 100% stake in MicroBiopharm Japan for about Rs 1,300 crore.

MAS Financial: Raised Rs 360 crore via NCDs from FMO.

Minda Corp: Signed pact to gain operational control over Minda Vast Access Systems JV.

ICICI Bank: RBI approved reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as MD and CEO for two years from October 4.

Bulk Block Deals

Adani Energy Solutions

Birla Mutual Fund bought 48.05 lakh shares at Rs 1,339/share.

Qatar Holding LLC sold 48.05 lakh shares at Rs 1,339/share.

One 97 Communications

BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 5.89 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius bought 2.24 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte bought 3 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

Copthall Mauritius Investment bought 2.24 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 3.34 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

Elevation Capital V sold 5.89 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

Ghisallo Master Fund LP bought 12.8 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE bought 5 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

India Acorn ICAV bought 3.45 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 11.11 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

NRSGVCC bought 2.24 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

SAIF Partners India IV sold 23.86 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

Societe Generale bought 18.86 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

Sundaram Mutual Fund bought 3 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund bought 12.8 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

SAIF III Mauritius Company sold 56.22 lakh shares at Rs 1,120.65/share.

JSW Cement

AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings Pte sold 30 lakh shares at Rs 124/share.

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs India Equity ETF bought 1.1 lakh shares at Rs 124/share.

Goldman Sachs Funds Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 22.25 lakh shares at Rs 124/share.

GS India Equity bought 1.13 lakh shares at Rs 124/share.

Mediolanum Best Brands - Mediolanum India Opportunities bought 3.74 lakh shares at Rs 124/share.

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 1.75 lakh shares at Rs 124/share.

Amundi Funds Equity India bought 40 lakh shares at Rs 124/share.

AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings Pte sold 4.28 crore shares at Rs 124/share.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund bought 20.2 lakh shares at Rs 124/share.

Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 20.2 lakh shares at Rs 124/share.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 27 lakh shares at Rs 124/share.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 1.19 crore shares at Rs 124/share.

India Acorn ICAV bought 97.5 lakh shares at Rs 124/share.

SBI Mutual Fund bought 67 lakh shares at Rs 124/share.

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund bought 36.5 lakh shares at Rs 124/share.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions

3P India Equity Fund 1 bought 2.4 lakh shares at Rs 1,580/share.

3P India Equity Fund 1M bought 1.6 lakh shares at Rs 1,580/share.

Berjis Minoo Desai sold 6 lakh shares at Rs 1,580/share.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund - Edelweiss Small Cap Fund bought 2 lakh shares at Rs 1,580/share.

Pine Labs

Franklin Templeton Funds - FTF Templeton Global Emerging Markets Fund bought 71,100 shares at Rs 144/share.

Franklin Templeton Investment Funds - Templeton BRIC Fund bought 1.42 lakh shares at Rs 144/share.

Franklin Templeton Investment Funds - Templeton Emerging Markets Fund bought 12.41 lakh shares at Rs 144/share.

FTIF - Templeton Emerging Markets Dynamic Income Fund bought 71,100 shares at Rs 144/share.

FTVIPT - Templeton Developing Markets VIP Fund bought 1.33 lakh shares at Rs 144/share.

HSBC Mutual Fund bought 61.72 lakh shares at Rs 144/share.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company bought 48.61 lakh shares at Rs 144/share.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 20.83 lakh shares at Rs 144/share.

Iprofile Emerging Markets Pool bought 2.09 lakh shares at Rs 144/share.

Madison India Opportunities IV sold 2.47 crore shares at Rs 144/share.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 33.33 lakh shares at Rs 144/share.

Tata Mutual Fund bought 17.36 lakh shares at Rs 144/share.

Templeton Developing Markets Trust bought 15.14 lakh shares at Rs 144/share.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund bought 6.41 lakh shares at Rs 144/share.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC bought 23.88 lakh shares at Rs 144/share.

Templeton Global Investment Trust Franklin Templeton SMACS Series EM bought 1,000 shares at Rs 144/share.

Templeton International Emerging Markets Fund bought 1.79 lakh shares at Rs 144/share.

Le Travenues Technology

Schroder International Selection Fund Asian Total Return sold 34.56 lakh shares at Rs 170.42/share.

Mangalam Cement

Lok Prakashan sold 1.9 lakh shares at Rs 829.96/share.

Insider Trades/Pledge

MTAR Technologies: Trilochan Singh Sahney Trust 1 pledged 46.53 lakh shares of NRB Bearings.

Paisalo Digital: Santanu Agarwal pledged 20 lakh shares.

Paisalo Digital: Sunil Purushottamn Agarwal pledged 20 lakh shares.

Winsome Textile Industries: Shilpa Bagrodia bought 1.5 lakh shares at Rs 52.26/share.

Energy Infrastructure Trust: Rapid Holdings 2 Pte sold 3.04 crore shares at Rs 76.09/share.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research: Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe bought 80,000 shares at Rs 543.10/share.

Trading Tweaks

Price band revised from 20% to 10% for Nibe.

Short Term ASM

Securities shortlisted under Short-Term ASM: Ideaforge Technology, Baazar Style Retail, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing.

Securities excluded from ASM: KDDL, Nibe, United Foodbrands.

F&O Cues

Nifty futures up 0.61% at 23,776.30, trading at a premium of 57 points.

Nifty Options May 19 expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,000.

Securities in ban period: KAYNES, SAIL.

Currency Check

The rupee rose for the second consecutive session on Friday to close at 95.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on softening of crude oil prices and supposed intervention by the Reserve Bank.

Forex traders said markets found some comfort after comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that diplomatic talks linked to the Iran situation were moving in a constructive direction.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Peace Talks, 'Melody' Frenzy, Fuel Price Hike, RBI's Liquidity Push — The Week That Was

Moreover, positive domestic equities and a decline in US treasury yields also supported the rupee.

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