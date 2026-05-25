Five Stocks To Buy: Dixon Tech, CEAT, Piramal Finance And More | May 25, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on rubber products, tires, financial services, electronics manufacturing, and telecommunications equipment.

Top picks include rubber recycler GRP, tire major CEAT, financial services firm Piramal Finance, electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies, and telecom gear maker HFCL.

GRP

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder at SMT Stock Market, sees technical strength in the rubber products segment. She recommended a buy on GRPL in the range of Rs 1,670 to Rs 1,710 for upside targets of Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,100, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,550.

CEAT

VLA Ambala of SMT Stock Market also identified a buying opportunity in the tire sector. She recommended entering CEAT between Rs 3,170 and Rs 3,240 for upside targets of Rs 3,400 and Rs 3,800, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 3,150.

Piramal Finance

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, highlighted momentum in the financial services space with a buy call on Piramal Finance. He recommended an entry at Rs 1,959 for an upside target of Rs 2,110, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 1,890.

Dixon Technologies

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI RA, Partner & Co-Founder at BlueOak Wealth, sees positive price action in the electronics manufacturing major. He recommended a buy on Dixon Technologies at Rs 11,860 for a target of Rs 12,764, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 11,261 to manage downside risk.

HFCL

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth also sees strong momentum in the telecommunications equipment sector. He recommended a buy on HFCL at the current market price of Rs 149 for a target of Rs 154. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 144.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.