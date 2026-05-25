New Zealand To Ease Golden Visa Investment Criteria To Allow Philanthropy

New Zealand will let wealthy migrants count philanthropic donations toward the investment requirement of its most popular golden visa category, widening a program that has attracted billions of dollars in pledged investment.

From June 1, applicants under the Growth category will be able to include donations to registered charities and specified conservation initiatives of as much as 20% of their total NZ$5 million ($2.9 million) investment, with the remainder continuing to be invested in higher-growth assets, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said in a statement Monday.

“Over the last year I have met a number of investors, potential investors, and heard from charities, asking for investors to be able to contribute directly to social, environmental, conservation, or cultural good in New Zealand through a philanthropic gift,” Stanford said. “Charities make invaluable contributions to our communities and for many a philanthropic gift can make a significant difference in being able to continue their important work.”

Demand for New Zealand's golden visa — which offers residency in exchange for investments — has been strong since the coalition government revamped the rules in April 2025. As of May 20, there had been 730 applications covering 2,390 people — a potential minimum investment of NZ$4.3 billion, according to Immigration New Zealand. About a third of applicants are from the US.

The Growth category requires a NZ$5 million investment in higher-risk assets like businesses or managed funds, with migrants needing to spend just 21 days in the country over the three-year investment term.

The Balanced category requires NZ$10 million to be invested for five years in a mix of bonds, equities or some property investments, with a 105-day stay that can be reduced by investing more.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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