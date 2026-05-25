Q4 Results Today: Suzlon, NBCC, RVNL, Pine Labs Among 200+ Firms To Announce Earnings On May 25

With the earnings season nearing its end, nearly 240 companies are set to announce March quarter results on May 25. Investors will closely watch revenue growth, profit trends, operating margins, debt levels and order inflows across sectors.

Key focus will remain on Suzlon Energy, which is a leading renewable energy solutions provider. In Q3FY26, Suzlon Energy's total order book touched an all-time high of 6.4 GW, with 2.4 GW projects under execution. It posted strong profits, margins and revenue. This time, investors will be closely looking at the order book execution pace and margin sustainability, among other things.

Other companies of investors' interest are RVNL, Pine Labs and NBCC (India) Ltd. Fintech player Pine Labs will be posing its quarterly performance for the third time after being listed last November. As these firms share results, investors and analysts will closely focus on management commentary on demand conditions and FY27 guidance, among other things. The results are also expected to offer cues on sectoral performance and the broader economy.

Q4 Results On May 25

Suzlon, RVNL, Pine Labs, NBCC (India) Ltd., Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd., Awfis Space Solutions Ltd., Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd., Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd., Eyantra Ventures Ltd., Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd., Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Tracxn Technologies Ltd., Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd., Container Corporation of India Ltd. and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd.

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Suzlon Q3FY26 v Q3FY25

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,228 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 2,969 crore a year ago. Ebitda increased to Rs 739 crore from Rs 500 crore, while margin improved to 17.5% from 16.8%. Net profit after tax stood at Rs 445 crore against Rs 388 crore during the same quarter last year.

Pine Labs Q3FY26 Results

In Q3FY26, Pine Labs posted a 24% YoY jump in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 744 crore. Adjusted Ebitda stood at Rs 171 crore, making a 59% YoY jump. Margins during the quarter expanded to 23% from 18%. The company moved from a loss of Rs 57 crore in

Q3FY25 to a profit of Rs 42 crore in Q3FY26. Platform GTV1 grew 29% YoY to Rs ₹4.5 lakhs crore with highest ever quarterly volumes.

NBCC (India) Q3FY26 Results (Standalone)

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly the National Buildings Construction Corporation, is a Government of India Navratna Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. In Q3FY26, the company posted Rs 2,088 crore revenue from operations, up 2.8% YoY. In Q3FY25, the figure stood at Rs 2,030 crore.

During the December quarter, the Ebitda declined to Rs 112 crore from Rs 115 crore. Margins compressed to 5.38% v 5.65% in Q3FY25. PAT jumped 53% YoY to Rs 197 crore v Rs 128 crore.

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