CUET-UG 2026: NTA Postpones Exam Scheduled For May 28, To Announce New Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday postponed both shifts of the CUET UG 2026 examination scheduled for 28 May. The decision was taken after the government revised the official public holiday date for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) across the country.

Here is the circular posted on X by the NTA regarding the CUET (UG) 2026 examination:

Reason Behind the Decision

According to officials, the postponement was necessary after the government issued a notification revising the date of the Bakrid holiday. As a result, all examinations slated for 28 May will now be conducted on revised dates, which will be announced later by the NTA.

The agency stated that fresh dates for the postponed 28 May examinations will be notified separately in due course. Consequently, affected candidates will need to wait for the announcement of the revised timetable and subsequent admit card releases, which they are advised to monitor regularly via the official NTA and CUET websites.

The nationwide entrance examination began on 13 May and is being conducted in multiple phases and shifts at examination centers across the country.

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Advisory for Students

The NTA advises candidates to stay informed about the delay and act accordingly.

Students facing difficulties or requiring clarification have been asked to contact the NTA helpdesk or use the official email support provided by the agency.

NTA Contact Details

— NTA Official Website

— CUET Official Website

For queries, candidates can contact NTA at: 011-40759000 or cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

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