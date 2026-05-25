Petrol Price Hike: What It Now Costs To Fill Your Cars, Bikes Full Tank After Rs 7.5 Increase In Two Weeks

Petrol and diesel prices have been raised for the fourth time in 11 days, marking a Rs 7.5 increase overall as Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) announced Rs 2.6 hike on Monday, May 25.

Fuel prices were first raised by Rs 3 per litre on May 15, followed by two hikes of 90 paise per litre each on May 19 and May 23.

Following the latest revision, driven by US-Iran conflict uncertainties, petrol have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities.

Delhi

Petrol currently costs Rs 102.12 per litre in New Delhi, with the national capital being among the cheaper major metros for fuel buyers. To fill up a small hatchback with a 35-litre tank would now cost around Rs 3,574.2 and a 50 litre refill for SUV may cost nearly Rs 5,106. For motorcycles with a 12-litre tank, a full refill will be priced around Rs 1,225.4.

Mumbai

In Mumbai, petrol, after the latest hike costs Rs 111.21 per litre. At this rate, a refill for a 35 litre tank will cost around Rs 3,892.25, while a full tank for a 50 litre SUV will be nearly Rs 5,560.5. For motorcylces with a 12 litre capacity, a complete refill will cost Rs 1,334.52.

ALSO READ: Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Petrol Gets Costlier By Rs 2.61, Diesel By Rs 2.71

Kolkata

Petrol prices have touched Rs 113.51 per litre in Kolkata, marking the highest rate among the metro cities in the country. To fill up a 35 litre tank vehicle, customers will have to spend nearly Rs 3,972.85, while a refill for a 50 litre tank SUV will cost around Rs 5,675.5. Meanwhile, a complete 12 litre refill for motorcycles will cost around Rs 1,362.12 in Kolkata.

Chennai

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 107.77 per litre after the latest hike. To fill a 35-litre car tank would cost around Rs 3,771.95 and a 50 litre SUV refill will cost nearly Rs 5,388.5. For a complete refill of a 12 litre motorcycle tank, it will cost around Rs 1,293.24.

ALSO READ: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Rs 2.6! Check New Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai On May 25

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.