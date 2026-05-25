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Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Petrol Gets Costlier By Rs 2.61, Diesel By Rs 2.71

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by Rs 2.61 per litre and Rs 2.71 per litre on average, respectively.

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Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Petrol Gets Costlier By Rs 2.61, Diesel By Rs 2.71
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Petrol and diesel prices have been increased again on Monday, May 25 by Rs 2.61 per litre and Rs 2.71 per litre on average, respectively, marking the fourth hike in fuel prices across the country. In the national capital, petrol will now be priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel to cost Rs 95.20 per litre, reflecting the latest upward revision amid the ongoing geopolitical disruprions.

Since the last 11 days, the fuel prices have been increased by Rs 7.5 per litre in the last 11 days.

Fuel prices were first raised by Rs 3 per litre on May 15, followed by two hikes of 90 paise per litre each on May 19 and May 23, with the most recent hike of Rs 2.71 per litre on Monday.

Check latest petrol and diesel prices in major metro cities -

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Petrol Prices 

Delhi     -     Rs 102.12 (+2.61)
 Kolkata   -  Rs 113.51 (+2.87)
 Mumbai -   Rs 111.21 (+2.72)
 Chennai -   Rs 107.77 (+2.46)

 Diesel Prices 

 Delhi     -       Rs 95.20 (+2.71)
 Kolkata  -   Rs 99.82 (+2.80)
 Mumbai  -    Rs 97.83 (+2.81)
 Chennai  -    Rs 99.55 (+2.57)

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