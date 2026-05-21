Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: Top 10 Feature Upgrades And Changes That May Arrive This September

The iPhone 18 Pro Max launch is around four months away, if Apple sticks to its usual September schedule for flagship models. Rumours continue to circulate about the significant upgrades the device is likely to bring. While the next-generation Apple silicon and a slightly larger battery are anticipated to improve device performance and power efficiency, big changes are expected in the camera department. Here are the top upgrades and changes expected in Apple's flagship smartphone for 2026: iPhone 18 Pro Max.

A20 Pro Silicon: The iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely be powered by the new A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's advanced 2nm process using wafer-level multi-chip module packaging that integrates RAM directly into the SoC. This is expected to deliver faster performance, better thermal management, and power efficiency.

RAM Raise: The device is likely to feature 16GB RAM, up from 12GB on current models, enabling smoother multitasking and gaming.

New Camera Sensor: A major upgrade is anticipated with a new custom 48MP main sensor developed in partnership with Samsung.

Variable Aperture — A First: This year's Pro Max may bring variable aperture for the first time on any iPhone. This would allow the lens to dynamically adjust its opening, offering better control over light intake, depth of field, and exposure compared to the fixed aperture in previous models.

Bigger Aperture For Telephoto: Apple is reportedly working on a larger aperture for the telephoto lens to improve low-light performance during zoomed shots.

Thicker With Bigger Battery: The iPhone 18 Pro Max may be slightly thicker at around 8.8mm compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and weightier above 240 gm. The reason likely is a larger battery capacity.

Dark Cherry And More: Colour options are rumoured to include Dark Grey, Silver, Sky Blue, and a new Dark Cherry shade.

Smaller Dynamic Island: It could also feature a smaller Dynamic Island thanks to under-display Face ID components.

Thicker Camera Island: The camera island could become thicker, measuring around 11.54mm with an overall camera region of 13.77mm.