Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launched With Twin 200MP Cameras, 7,050mAh Battery — Full Specs, Features, Price In India

Oppo has launched the Find X9 Ultra in India as the flagship model in its Find X9 series. The device debuted alongside the Find X9s. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and paired with up to 16GB of RAM, the phone emphasises advanced photography through its Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera system. Its camera setup includes a standout 200MP main sensor and a 200MP telephoto lens. It packs a large 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 100W wired fast charging.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price In India And Availability

Oppo Find X9 Ultra's price in India is Rs 1,69,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, which is the only variant offered in the country. It comes in two colour options: Canyon Orange and Tundra Umber.

Customers can pre-order the device through the official Oppo online store, Amazon, and Flipkart. Those who pre-book between May 14 and May 27 will receive a complimentary premium gift box valued at Rs 11,000, containing an Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro TWS earbuds and an official Find X9 Ultra case, subject to availability.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specs And Features

Imaging is the key highlight of the Find X9 Ultra. The phone features a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera array consisting of a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 200MP telephoto, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP ultra-telephoto offering up to 10x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. It also includes a colour reproduction lens. For selfies, there is a 50MP front camera.

The Find X9 Ultra supports 8K video recording at 30fps, 4K at up to 120fps, and Dolby Vision capture, along with special modes such as Hasselblad imaging and XPAN.

Powering the Find X9 Ultra is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The device runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and supports dual-SIM functionality with Nano SIMs and eSIM. It houses a 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

On the display front, the Find X9 Ultra gets a 6.82-inch QHD+ flexible Amoled panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Additional features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, multiple satellite navigation systems, a USB Type-C port, and a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is around 8.65 mm thick and weighs 235 gm.

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