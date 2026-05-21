Tamil Nadu Ministries: Vijay Keeps Home Ministry, Finance Goes To Marie Wilson — Check Full List

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expanded his cabinet on Thursday with the induction of 23 MLAs into the council of ministers, taking the total strength of his government to 32.

Of the 23 new ministers, 21 belong to his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and two are from ally Congress — marking the national party's return to power in Tamil Nadu after nearly six decades.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar approved the portfolio allocations on the recommendation of the chief minister, as detailed in the Lok Bhavan press release dated May 21, 2026.

Full List Of New Ministers And Portfolios

TVK Ministers

1. Srinath (Thoothukudi) — Fisheries and Fisheries Development Corporation

2. Kamali S (Avinashi) — Animal Husbandry

3. C. Vijayalakshmi (Kumarapalayam) — Milk and Dairy Development

4. R.V. Ranjithkumar (Kancheepuram) — Forests

5. Vinoth (Kumbakonam) — Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugar, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development

6. Rajeev (Thiruvadanai) — Environment, Pollution Control Board and Climate Change

7. B. Rajkumar (Cuddalore) — Housing, Rural Housing, Town Planning Projects, Housing Development, Accommodation Control, CMDA, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Urban Planning and Urban Development

8. V. Gandhiraj (Arakkonam) — Co-operation

9. Mathan Raja P (Ottapidaram) — Rural Industries including Cottage Industries and Small Industries

10. Jegadeshwari K (Rajapalayam) — Social Welfare including Women Welfare, Orphanages, Correctional Administration, Beggar Homes, Social Reforms and Nutritious Meal Programme

11. M. Vijay Balaji (Erode East) — Handlooms, Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board

12. Logesh Tamilselvan D (Rasipuram) — Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Act, Debt Relief including legislation on Money Lending, Chits and Registration of Companies

13. Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A (Salem South) — Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act

14. Ramesh (Srirangam) — Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

15. Kumar R (Velachery) — Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Digital Services

16. Thennarasu K (Sriperumpudhur) — Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees and Evacuees

17. V. Sampath Kumar (Coimbatore North) — Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and De-notified Communities Welfare

18. Mohamed Farvas J (Aranthangi) — Labour Welfare, Population, Employment and Training, Census, Weights and Measures, Urban and Rural Employment and Bonded Labour Welfare

19. D. Sarathkumar (Tambaram) — Human Resources Management and Ex-Servicemen Welfare

20. N. Marie Wilson (Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar) — Finance, Pensions and Pensionary Benefits, Planning and Development

21. Vignesh K (Kinathukadavu) — Prohibition and Excise

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Congress Gets Two Berths After 59-Year Wait

- Rajesh Kumar S (Killiyoor) — Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation

- P. Viswanathan (Melur) — Higher Education including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology

Portfolio Revisions In The Original Cabinet

Alongside the expansion, the Lok Bhavan press release also announced revisions to portfolios of existing ministers. KA Sengottaiyan moves from Finance to Revenue and Disaster Management. N. Anand's portfolio is trimmed, with Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness moving to the Chief Minister's office. R. Nirmalkumar retains Energy and Law but loses Legislative Assembly, which moves to Sengottaiyan's revised brief.

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IUML And VCK Yet To Join

Two key coalition partners — the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) — did not participate in Thursday's expansion. Both parties with two MLAs each are crucial to the government's majority. According to NDTV sources, each has been allocated one cabinet berth but is yet to name its pick. With 32 ministers now in place and a constitutional ceiling of 35, three berths remain.

A Historic Moment For Congress

The last Congress Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was M. Bhaktavatsalam, who concluded his term in March 1967. The 1967 elections saw the DMK under C.N. Annadurai end Congress rule, establishing the Dravidian political order that dominated the state for nearly six decades — until Vijay's TVK broke that duopoly in April 2026.

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