DA Hike Alert: Uttar Pradesh Increases Dearness Allowance By 2% For State Govt Employees

The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked the Dearness Allowance for state government employees by 2%, raising it from 58% to 60% of basic pay. Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Deepak Kumar issued the official orders for the revision.

The hike will directly benefit lakhs of state government employees and pensioners across Uttar Pradesh, providing some relief against rising living costs.

Why DA Hike Matters

Dearness Allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment paid by the government to its employees and pensioners on top of their basic salary.

It is revised periodically, typically twice a year, to offset the impact of inflation. The allowance is calculated as a percentage of basic pay, meaning the higher the DA percentage, the larger the absolute increase in take-home pay for employees across all pay grades.

A 2% hike may appear modest on paper, but given the large workforce of Uttar Pradesh, one of India's most populous states, the total financial outgo for the state exchequer runs into hundreds of crores annually.

ALSO READ: A $100 Billion Deficit Gap: Rupee Reels Under Global Oil Shock, RBI Swap Not Enough — Warns UBS Expert

In Line With Central Government Revisions

State government DA revisions typically follow the pattern set by the central government for its own employees.

The central government had earlier raised DA for central employees, and many state governments such as Bihar, Odisha and Tamil Nadu subsequently announced matching or near-matching hikes for their own workforces. Uttar Pradesh's move to 60% DA aligns with this broader trend.

The revised DA will be applicable from the date mentioned in the orders issued by ACS Finance Deepak Kumar, though the exact effective date and arrears details were not immediately available.

ALSO READ: India Not Planning Non-Essential Import Curbs Despite Global Uncertainty, Says Piyush Goyal

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.