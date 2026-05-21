Auto, Taxi Strike In Delhi Live: Three-Day Strike In Delhi NCR Begins Today — What You Need To Know

Transport and taxi unions on Thursday embarked on a three-day strike in the Delhi-NCR in protest against a city government cess. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of truckers, private buses, taxi and maxi cab operators, took the decision in a meeting on Tuesday.

The strike till May 23 is against the Delhi government's decision to hike the environment compensation cess on commercial vehicles.

According to a statement issued by the union, the strike opposes the "unjust and unfair policies imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), courts and the Delhi government on the transport sector."

Commercial vehicle drivers' unions in Delhi have also extended support to the strike, demanding a hike in taxi and auto fares in view of the increasing fuel prices.

Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the Chaalak Shakti Union, said that due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families. "Therefore, in coordination with other organisations of Delhi, the 'Chaalak Shakti Union' has called for a 'chakka jam' and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23," he said.

Six auto rickshaw unions have distanced themselves from the strike.

