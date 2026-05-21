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Auto, Taxi Strike In Delhi Live: Three-Day Strike In Delhi NCR Begins Today — What You Need To Know

AIMTC has announced a three-day strike in Delhi NCR from May 21 to protest the hike in environment compensation cess on commercial vehicles.

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Auto, Taxi Strike In Delhi Live: Three-Day Strike In Delhi NCR Begins Today — What You Need To Know
Auto, Taxi Strike In Delhi Live
8 minutes ago

Transport and taxi unions on Thursday embarked on a three-day strike in the Delhi-NCR in protest against a city government cess. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of truckers, private buses, taxi and maxi cab operators, took the decision in a meeting on Tuesday.

The strike till May 23 is against the Delhi government's decision to hike the environment compensation cess on commercial vehicles.

According to a statement issued by the union, the strike opposes the "unjust and unfair policies imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), courts and the Delhi government on the transport sector."

Commercial vehicle drivers' unions in Delhi have also extended support to the strike, demanding a hike in taxi and auto fares in view of the increasing fuel prices.

Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the Chaalak Shakti Union, said that due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families. "Therefore, in coordination with other organisations of Delhi, the 'Chaalak Shakti Union' has called for a 'chakka jam' and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23," he said.

Six auto rickshaw unions have distanced themselves from the strike.
 

May 21, 2026 09:33 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Commuters May Face Long Queues, Surge Pricing

If you are trying to get around Delhi-NCR on Thursday, brace yourself. A three-day strike by auto-rickshaw and taxi unions has taken traditional transport off the roads, and app-based cab services are staring at major disruption — meaning longer waits, fewer rides, and significantly higher fares for millions of commuters.

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May 21, 2026 09:12 (IST)
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Auto, Taxi Strike In Delhi Live: Truckers oppose Delhi’s November BS-IV Vehicle Ban

In April, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a ban on the entry of all interstate BS-IV commercial goods vehicles from November 1 as part of the pollution mitigation plan, while exempting CNG-powered, electric, and BS-VI compliant vehicles.

Opposing this move, the union sought immediate withdrawal, saying, “This decision lacks scientific basis and legal rationale as it ignores the legally permitted operational lifespan of such vehicles.”

May 21, 2026 09:06 (IST)
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Auto, Taxi Strike In Delhi Live: Auto Unions List Of Demands

The AIMTC has put forward a list of demands, including the withdrawal of the hike in cess imposed on all Delhi-bound goods vehicles, immediate rollback of the proposed ban on entry of non-Delhi registered BS-IV commercial goods vehicles from November 1, 2026, and restricting the cess only to those vehicles passing through Delhi.

May 21, 2026 08:57 (IST)
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Auto, Taxi Strike In Delhi Live: 68 Unions Halt Services

The AIMTC, the apex body of truckers, private buses, taxi and maxi cab operators, held a meeting on previously on Tuesday in Delhi where issues related to the cess hike were raised.

"More than 68 transport associations and unions across Delhi NCR have come together under the banner of AIMTC and have decided to suspend their transport operations for three days from May 21 to May 23 in Delhi-NCR against the unjust and unfair policies imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), courts and the Delhi government on the transport sector," a statement said.

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