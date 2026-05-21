BEL Shares In Focus After Q4 Results; Nirmal Bang Stays Bullish Despite Rich Valuations — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

Despite the rich valuation, the brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has maintained its Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Ltd., valuing the stock at 42 times Mar-28E earnings per share (+1.5SD above the long-term mean), to arrive at a target price of Rs 497. This implies an upside potential of ~20% from current levels.

The stock currently trades at a 1-year forward P/E of 43x FY27E, significantly above its 5-year historical average of ~28x.

BEL delivered a healthy Q4 FY26 performance with revenue, Ebitda, and PAT growing 12%, 6%, and 5% YoY to Rs 10,200 crore, Rs 2,900 crore, and Rs 2,200 crore, respectively, materially surpassing our estimates of Rs 9,280 crore, Rs 2,570 crore, and Rs 1,920 crore.

Revenue growth was driven by robust execution across key defence programs including LRSAM, LRUs for LCA Mk1A, BMP-2 upgrades, and Ashwini radar systems.

Ebitda margin moderated to 29.2% from 30.8% in Q4 FY25 due to a 37% YoY increase in other expenses owing to certain provisions.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang Bel Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Lenskart Sees Target Price Hike After Q4 Beat — Check Upside, Key Triggers and More By Motilal Oswal

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.