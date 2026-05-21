Total Solar Eclipse 2026: Date, Timings, Will Surya Grahan Be Visible In India?

The year 2026 has two distinct solar eclipses, headlined by the highly anticipated total solar eclipse on Wednesday, August 12. Following the annular solar eclipse that took place earlier this year, the upcoming total solar eclipse will mark mainland Europe's first since 1999.

What Is A Total Solar Eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between the earth and the sun and completely blocks the sun's bright face from view. A total solar eclipse creates a brief period of daytime darkness which is known as 'totality', making the sun's pearly-white corona visible to the naked eye. A total solar eclipse is the only time when people can momentarily remove their eclipse glasses when the moon completely blocks the sun.

Total Solar Eclipse 2026: Date And Timings

The Total Solar Eclipse of 2026 is going to take place on August 12. According to NASA and EarthSky, the partial solar eclipse phase will start around 3:34 PM UTC or 9:04 PM IST, with the total solar eclipse occurring at 5:45 PM UTC or 11:15 PM IST. According to researchers, the eclipse will conclude around 10:55 PM UTC/4:25 AM IST. The eclipse is expected to last for several hours, making it one of the most significant eclipse events of the year.

Total Solar Eclipse 2026: Areas of Visibility

The highly anticipated total solar eclipse will be fully visible within a narrow path of totality crossing northern Russia, the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, northeastern Portugal, and Spain. Latrabjarg in Iceland is going to experience the longest eclipse on land. Other places across Europe, North Africa, and some parts of North America will witness a partial solar eclipse.

Unfortunately, the total solar eclipse of August 12 will not be visible from India, as it will occur during the night on the Indian subcontinent. According to reports, the next solar eclipse that will be visible from India is anticipated to be a partial solar eclipse on August 2, 2027.

Why Is This Total Solar Eclipse Considered Special?

A total solar eclipse is the only time when people can look at the sun without a filter or eclipse glasses. With the naked eye, people can see the outermost part of the sun's atmosphere. The layer described as the corona is normally invisible, as the sun's extreme brightness overwhelms it. However, during a total solar eclipse when the disc of the sun becomes blocked by the moon, the corona appears as a pearly-white structure billowing from the surface. This rare sight is only visible during totality.

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