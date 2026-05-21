NEET UG Fee Refund Portal Goes Live, NTA Issues Fresh Clarifications For Students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) launched the fee refund portal on Thursday, enabling lakhs of NEET UG 2026 candidates to claim refunds on their registration fees.

The step comes weeks after the May 3 examination was cancelled following a question paper leak that has since led to authorities instituting a CBI investigation.

The NTA confirmed in its notification that a separate module for submitting bank account details — for the purpose of refunding the examination fee — has been made available on Thursday, on its official portal.

How Much Will Students Get Back

The refund amount varies by category. General category candidates will receive Rs 1,700, OBC and EWS candidates will get Rs 1,600, while SC/ST/PwD and Third Gender candidates will receive Rs 1,000. NRI candidates will get the highest refund of Rs 9,500, Careers 360 reported.

The refund does not include payment gateway or bank charges.

No Extra Fee For Re-Exam

The NTA has clarified that candidates will not be required to pay any additional fee to appear in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. The re-exam is scheduled for June 21, from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. in pen-and-paper mode, and will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Kannada, and Odia.

Addressing confusion among students regarding the exam duration, the NTA clarified that the additional 15 minutes are reserved for verification, documentation and other pre-examination formalities before the paper begins.

ALSO READ: 'Factually incorrect': CBSE Rejects Claims Of Irregularities In Class 12 Answer Book OSM Scanning

City Change, Centre Allotment Rules

Candidates who wish to change their preferred examination city due to relocation can do so through the official website until 11:50 p.m. on Thursday.

The NTA clarified exam centres are allotted based on city selection and availability, and the centre allotted for the re-examination may differ from the originally allotted one. The allocation is done randomly. Importantly, the medium of examination cannot be changed.

What Students Should Do If They Faced Issues During the May 3 Exam

Candidates who encountered problems during the cancelled examination on May 3 have been advised to contact the NTA Helpdesk through email and submit relevant supporting documents or evidence.

The agency has asked affected students to write to neetug2026@nta.ac.in regarding examination-related concerns.

It also dismissed speculation regarding a possible rescheduling due to clashes with other competitive examinations, making it clear that the June 21 re-exam date will remain unchanged.

ALSO READ: KCET 2026 Result Likely To Be Declared Soon; Check Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide To Download Scorecard

The Investigation

The NTA cancelled the NEET UG examination originally held on May 3 after a question paper leak came to light. The Centre subsequently handed the case to the CBI. According to a Hindustan Times report, the CBI has informed a Delhi court that investigators suspect the leak may have originated from within the NTA system itself.

According to reports, nine arrests have been made across various cities. The CBI is probing the money trail and identifying individuals who may have accessed leaked exam material, livemint reported.

Speaking to ANI, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the probe would be impartial and that every person involved would be identified regardless of their connection to the organisation.

“Whether it is somebody from inside or somebody from outside, CBI will do a complete fair inquiry and will identify anyone, whoever it may be — whether inside or outside, that doesn't matter,” Singh told ANI.

The revised admit cards for the June 21 re-examination are expected to be issued approximately a week before the test date.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.