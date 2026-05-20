Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

'Factually incorrect': CBSE Rejects Claims Of Irregularities In Class 12 Answer Book OSM Scanning

The Board also urged students and parents to rely only on official sources for verified information.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
'Factually incorrect': CBSE Rejects Claims Of Irregularities In Class 12 Answer Book OSM Scanning
Photo Source: Unsplash

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday dismissed as "factually incorrect" claims circulating in sections of the media that answer books under its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system were not scanned properly due to inadequate preparation and paucity of time.

In a post on X, the Board said every stage of the OSM system, including scanning, quality checks, marking and evaluation, was undertaken according to established procedures and under constant supervision.

"A claim is circulating in the media that the scanning of answer books under OSM was not carried out properly due to inadequate preparation and paucity of time. This claim is factually incorrect," the Board said.

"CBSE is a responsible national institution committed to ensuring fairness, transparency and integrity in the examination and evaluation process," it added.

The Board also urged students and parents to rely only on official sources for verified information.

The CBSE on May 13 declared the Class 12 exam results, revealing that over 85 per cent candidates have cleared the exams this year.

The results show that overall, the pass rate dipped by over three percentage points compared to the previous year. Marking a first, the CBSE carried out a full-scale evaluation of Class 12 exam answer sheets through OSM.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

AI Will Destroy Some Jobs, Create New Roles: HSBC CEO Amid Banking Shake-Up

AI Will Destroy Some Jobs, Create New Roles: HSBC CEO Amid Banking Shake-Up

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source