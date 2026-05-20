IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Captains MI Vs KKR At Eden Gardens, Rohit Sharma In Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Match 65 of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20. However, the major talking point from Kolkata is the return of Hardik Pandya, who comes straight back into the playing XI and resumes captaincy duties after missing Mumbai Indians' last three matches through injury.

Rohit Sharma also keeps his place at the top of the order despite a difficult season with the bat, with MI opting for an experienced batting core featuring Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Hardik confirmed there were two changes to the XI, with the skipper himself returning alongside Ghazanfar.

Given that MI is already out of the playoff race, there were questions raised whether the management would test the bench strength, however the veteran opener features in the lineup at Eden Gardens, a ground where he historically boasts an incredible record.

The game carries significant playoff implications despite MI already being eliminated. Kolkata remain in a must-win situation to keep their slim hopes of reaching the playoffs alive, while Mumbai can effectively end KKR's campaign with a victory at Eden Gardens.

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Speaking at the toss, Hardik admitted MI would also have preferred to chase on a surface that had spent time under the covers. “We would have bowled first as well. Looks like a track which has been under the covers. Just wanted to see how exactly it plays out,” he said.

Hardik also stressed that Mumbai remain motivated despite being out of the playoff race. “Every game you play, you want to win. You want to play your best cricket, put the best foot forward,” he said. “Mumbai Indians have a long history of winning titles. We want to keep the head high and represent Mumbai Indians in the best capacity.”

Mumbai will also rely heavily on Jasprit Bumrah to lead the bowling attack on what is expected to be a high-scoring pitch at Eden Gardens.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma.

MI Impact Subs: Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Allah Ghazanfar

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey.

KKR Impact subs: Finn Allen, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi.

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