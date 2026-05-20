HUL Permits Partial WFH In Line With PM Modi's Austerity Appeal; Plans Shift To EVs

Hindustan Unilever said it has permitted partial work-from-home arrangements and accelerated electric vehicle adoption as part of broader efforts aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for austerity and fuel conservation, NDTV Profit learnt exclusively.

The FMCG major described the government's push for austerity measures as a “prudent step” aimed at ensuring long-term national stability, while adding that the Indian economy continues to remain resilient despite global uncertainties.

HUL said it has significantly reduced foreign travel, with overseas trips now restricted only to critical business requirements. The company added that it continues to encourage virtual meetings and follows a hybrid work model, allowing partial work-from-home flexibility for employees.

The company also highlighted its sustainability initiatives, stating that over 97% of the energy used in its operations now comes from renewable sources.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Allows Two Days Work From Home For Select Staff

As part of its decarbonisation efforts, HUL said it is scaling up the use of electric vehicles across its supply chain through strategic partnerships. The move comes amid a wider corporate push towards lower fuel consumption and reduced carbon emissions.

The company said proactive measures being undertaken by both the government and corporates are expected to help sustain India's growth momentum over the long term.

This comes after India's largest private bank HDFC Bank has introduced a work-from-home arrangement allowing select employees to work remotely for up to two days a week. NDTV Profit has learnt that the policy applies to employees in Business Enabling Functions and Corporate Enabling Functions and has been implemented with immediate effect for an initial period of 30 days, after which it will be reviewed.

Other big private banks like IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank also use similar hybrid work models for employees who do not deal directly with customers. The move comes in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to businesses and citizens to adopt work-from-home and virtual meetings to help conserve fuel amid rising crude oil prices.

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