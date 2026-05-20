Parle Industries Hits Upper Circut After PM Modi's Melody Diplomacy— What You Must Know

Shares of Parle Industries have hit upper circuit of 5% in trade on Wednesday, shortly after Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni's post, where she revealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gifted her a pack of Melody toffees. However, Parle Industries has nothing to do with Parle Products.

The Melody toffee is manufactured by Parle Products, an FMCG company headquartered in Mumbai, which also makes other popular products such as Parle-G, Monaco, Hide & Seek, Mango Bite, among others. Parle Products, however, is a private entity is not listed in the stock market.

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Parle Industries, meanwhile, is a BSE-listed company involved in the business of Infra & Real Estate development. It has no connection with Parle Products Pvt Ltd. The company is also engaged in buying and selling paper, paper waste, and allied recycling products.

However, Parle Industries was originally a wholly owned subsidiary of Parle-Bisleri Limited (promoted by the Parle-Bisleri Group) up until the 1999–2000. It is no longer involved with the Bisleri or Parle group.

Parle Industries is currently a fully publicly traded entity, with Brilliant Properties Pvt. Ltd. being the largest shareholder with an ownership of 8.53% as of March 2026.

Although the stock is up 5% in trade on Wednesday, shares of Parle Industries has been largely under pressure, amid broad-based drawdown in Indian markets. The stock has fallen more than 40% on a year-to-date basis. In the last 12 months, shares of Parle Industries have fallen 68%.

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