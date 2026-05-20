Modi Gifts Meloni A Melody, Sweet Diplomacy With An Indian Twist | Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of 'Melody' chocolates to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a moment captured in a video shared by the Italian leader on Wednesday. In the clip, Meloni is heard saying, "Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift, a very, very good toffee," before the two leaders smile and jointly say, "Melody."

The video quickly gained traction online, amassing over 8.3 million views within less than an hour of being posted.

The exchange has drawn attention online, reflecting the personal rapport between the two leaders. Their warm and informal interactions have, in recent months, sparked widespread interest on social media, with the portmanteau 'Melodi' blending their surnames.

Watch video here:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared the same video on its X (formerly Twitter) handle with the caption: "PM Modi's sense of humour 🫡 😎" [sic]

In June 2025, Meloni captioned a small selfie video showing her camaraderie with Modi saying "Hello, from the Melodi team." The two leaders met towards the end of Prime Minister Modi's day-long visit to Apulia, southern Italy, during which he thanked the Italian Prime Minister for the invitation to attend the G7 Summit.

Since then, similar interactions at global events, including the G7 summit in 2024, have reinforced the perception of a warm personal chemistry between the two leaders.

Modi In Rome

Meloni hosted Modi for dinner and accompanied him on a visit to the iconic Colosseum ahead of their formal talks aimed at further boosting India-Italy ties. PM Modi arrived in Italy on Tuesday on the concluding leg of his five-nation tour from May 15-20. He was earlier in the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

“Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects,” Modi said in a social media post. The Colosseum is an elliptical amphitheatre in the centre of Rome. It is the largest ancient amphitheatre ever built.

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