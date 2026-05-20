CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026: Class 12 Results To Be OUT Today @12:30 PM; Check Direct Link

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is set to announce the Class 12 board examination results today at 12:30 PM. Following the announcement, students can access the CHSE Board +2 results 2026 on the official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in. Additionally, they will have the option to check results via DigiLocker & SMS.

This year, a total of 400,736 candidates registered for their annual Plus Two examinations. Among these, 256,042 students were to participate in the arts stream, 114,238 in the science stream, 24,533 in commerce, and 5,923 in the vocational stream.

CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026: Direct Link to access CHSE +2 results

chseodisha.nic.in

results.odisha.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: How to check on official website

Step 1: Visit the official sites results.odisha.gov.in, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose the link for the 'CHSE Odisha 12th results 2026'.

Step 3: Enter your roll number alongside the registration details.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The Odisha +2 Result 2026 mark sheet will appear on your display.

Step 6: Download and keep the mark sheet safe.

CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026: How to check results via SMS?

Students can verify their CHSE Odisha outcome 2026 through SMS service if the official site is unresponsive due to high traffic. To receive their result via SMS, students need to send an SMS 'RESULT FOR12' to 56263.

ALSO READ: CBSE Revaluation 2026 For Class 12: Check Direct Link To Apply, Fees, Dates And More

CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026: How to check results via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker portal or open the DigiLocker application.

Step 2: Create a new account or log in using your registered mobile number, Aadhaar ID, or username.

Step 3: Access the “Issued Documents” section.

Step 4: Search for "Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha".

Step 5: Click on the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Outcome 2026 link.

Step 6: Provide your roll number and required information.

Step 7: Your digital mark sheet will be presented on the screen.

Step 8: Download or save the document for upcoming needs.

CHSE Odisha 12 Result: Previous year total passing percentage

A total of 382,729 students participated in the board examinations in 2025, with an overall pass rate of 82.77%, indicating a decrease from the prior year's 86.93% when around 300,000 students had participated. The gender-based performance indicated that girls surpassed boys, achieving a pass rate of 87.24% compared to 77.88% for boys.

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