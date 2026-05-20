Safari Industries Q4 Review: 58% Upside Seen, But Competitive Pressures Remain a Concern, Says Motilal Oswal — Check Target Price, Key Triggers

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Safari Industries India Ltd. to deliver industry-leading growth and expand its market share by focusing on:

building the Urban Jungle brand along with SI-Select (premium positioning), adding capacity at Jaipur, introducing the new stock keeping units, and adding 4-5 EBOs every month.

Though the brokerage is confident about Safari Industries' growth story, it expects rising competitive intensity from VIP, Samsonite, and D2C players to impact Safari Industries' growth rates.

Considering the FY26 performance, the brokerage has trimmed its earnings estimates while reiterating Buy rating with a DCF-based target price of Rs 2,250 (based on an implied P/E of 45x on FY28).

Key risks: sudden rise and discounting by regional competition.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Safari Industries Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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