Formula One: Ferrari's Leclerc Beats Russell And Hamilton To Win British Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc ended his lengthy wait for a Formula One victory by winning a dramatic British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday, giving Ferrari their second victory in the last three races.

The Monegasque driver claimed his first Grand Prix win since 2024, finishing ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, while Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton completed the podium in third. The race ended behind the safety car following a late crash by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, capping one of the most dramatic races at Silverstone in recent years.

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The decisive moment came when championship leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a mechanical problem while closing rapidly on Leclerc and looking set to challenge for victory. Damage to his car forced the Mercedes driver to lose pace and eventually drop out of the points despite starting from pole position.

Moments later, Verstappen ran off into the gravel while battling for a podium finish, triggering the safety car. Mercedes kept Russell out on track while several rivals opted for fresh tyres, allowing the Briton to secure second place behind Leclerc.

Antonelli initially crossed the line in ninth but was later handed a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits, dropping him to 16th in the final classification and leaving him without points.

Hamilton's third-place finish could yet come under scrutiny after the seven-time world champion was placed under post-race investigation for a possible yellow-flag infringement.

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Mercedes endured contrasting fortunes, with Russell capitalising on the late-race drama to finish second, while Antonelli's mechanical setback and subsequent penalty dealt a significant blow to his championship campaign. Verstappen, meanwhile, saw his challenge unravel with his late error, bringing Red Bull's hopes of a strong result to an abrupt end.

Leclerc's victory reduced Antonelli's lead in the Formula One drivers' championship to 25 points over Russell, while Hamilton remains a further seven points adrift, although the final standings could yet be affected by the outcome of the post-race investigation.

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