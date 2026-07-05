FIFA World Cup 2026: England Battles Loud Music, Firecrackers Ahead Of Crucial Round Of 16 Clash Vs Mexico

Mexico supporters turned up the heat ahead of their national team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 showdown against England, gathering outside the Three Lions' team hotel in the early hours of Sunday in an apparent attempt to disrupt the visitors' preparations.

According to Goal.com, hundreds of fans assembled outside England's hotel in Mexico City at around 2 AM, creating a deafening atmosphere with drums, trumpets, loudspeakers and firecrackers. The crowd also chanted slogans and sang songs late into the night in an effort to disturb the English players' sleep before the crucial knockout clash.

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Videos circulating on social media showed fans celebrating outside the hotel under heavy security as authorities monitored the situation.

The incident adds to England's growing list of challenges before facing the tournament hosts. Apart from dealing with the passionate home support, Thomas Tuchel's side must also contend with Mexico's formidable record at the Estadio Azteca and the effects of playing at high altitude.

The England head coach who hails from Germany has acknowledged that the conditions in Mexico City have already had an impact on him and his squad. Speaking to Sky Sports, the 52-year-old manager admitted experiencing a slight headache and disrupted sleep after arriving in the city but insisted his players would be able to adapt.

"I felt, for example, a slight headache in the hotel room through the day. I did not sleep as well as the days before but nothing that you cannot handle and you cannot adapt," Tuchel said.

"I think the players felt it in the first minutes of the training session and the longer it went they could cope with it better.

"It is just what it is. We cannot physically adapt. It is just impossible. But we are here one day before to experience it at least, to not have all the first-time experience in the warm-up. So we will have the warm-up, especially with the flight of the ball, with a bit of shortness of breath."

The England boss also warned that Mexico are known for making fast starts at the Azteca, particularly in front of their home supporters.

"I think it is not a coincidence that Mexico start their matches normally on home turf very, very strong, very front-footed, very aggressively because I think the first 15-20 minutes will be maybe the toughest for us. Once we overcome that I think we are in a good place," he added.

England had attempted to keep the location of their hotel secret after similar late-night disturbances reportedly affected Ecuador before their Round of 32 clash with Mexico. However, the secrecy proved ineffective as hundreds of Mexican supporters were already waiting when the England team bus arrived. Fans greeted the visitors with loud boos and chants of "Mexico", while security around the hotel was significantly increased.

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The heightened security comes after the Ecuadorian Football Federation complained about similar incidents earlier in the tournament. Authorities have also stepped up policing across Mexico City following unrest during celebrations after Mexico's victory over Ecuador.

England's task is made even tougher by Mexico's outstanding record at the Estadio Azteca. Since first playing at the iconic venue in 1966, Mexico have suffered only two competitive defeats there. In 89 competitive matches, they have registered 70 wins and 17 draws, making the stadium one of the most intimidating venues in international football.

The altitude presents another significant obstacle for the Three Lions. Located approximately 7,220 feet (2,240 metres) above sea level, the Estadio Azteca's thinner air reduces oxygen levels and causes the ball to travel faster and farther, posing an additional challenge for players unaccustomed to such conditions.

England will hope to overcome both the hostile atmosphere and the demanding conditions when they take on Mexico in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash on Sunday (Monday in India).

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