Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Pens Emotional Note After Becoming India's Youngest International Cricketer

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his names in the record books on Saturday as he became the youngest cricketer ever to represent India in international cricket. He achieved the feat when he was included in India's playing XI for the second T20I against England played in Manchester.

The left-handed opener made his debut at the age of just 15 years and 99 days as he also became the second youngest cricketer to play for a Full Member men's team behind Hasan Raza of Pakistan who became an international cricketer at the age of 14 years and 227 days.

The youngster's maiden innings was short but thrilling as he scored 14 off 10 balls hitting two sixes along the way. Unfortunately for him, India lost the match four wickets.

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Sooryavanshi's international debut was highly anticipated following a successful season in the Indian Premier League where he amassed 776 runs and was the season's leading run-scorer and was also adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the season too.

Naturally, the youngster's debut became the the biggest talking point of the day. The fans took to social media to discuss one of the most awaited moments of the Indian cricket this year.

Touched by the comments and responses, Sooryavanshi took to Instagram to express his feelings and emotions.

Sharing his picture where he can be spotted donning India's blue jersey with the bat in his hand, Sooryavanshi wrote:

"Overwhelmed by all the messages. Thank you to everyone of my well-wishers and seniors for your constant love and support. I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to represent my country, and I'll always try to give my best for my team every single time. Thank you for everything, everyone,”

His heartfelt post was met with an outpouring of support from fans, who congratulated him on reaching the milestone and wished him continued success in the future.

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India trail the five-match T20I series 0-1. The series opener played at Chester-le-Street ended in no result due to inclement weather.

The third match will be played in Nottingham on July 7.

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