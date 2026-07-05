France vs Paraguay Live Updates: Les Bleus And Paraguay Get World Cup Round Of 16 Clash Underway

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between France and Paraguay at the Philadelphia Stadium on Friday. A place in the quarter-finals is on the line as Didier Deschamps' France look to continue their title charge against a Paraguay side that has already emerged as one of the tournament's biggest surprise packages.

France have been among the standout teams of the tournament, scoring 13 goals in four matches and cruising past Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32. Led by Golden Boot contender Kylian Mbappé, Les Bleus will be aiming to maintain their impressive form and book another appearance in the last eight.

Paraguay, meanwhile, arrive brimming with confidence after stunning Germany in a penalty shootout to reach the Round of 16. Gustavo Alfaro's disciplined side has built its campaign on defensive organisation and clinical counter-attacking football, with Miguel Almirón and Julio Enciso expected to spearhead the South American challenge.

Stay with us for live score updates, confirmed line-ups, goals and all the key moments as Didier Deschamps' France take on Gustavo Alfaro's Paraguay for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.