Mbappe Moves Ahead Of Messi In World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Race After Paraguay Winner

Kylian Mbappe fired France into the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals and climbed to the top of the Golden Boot standings after scoring the only goal in Les Bleus' 1-0 Round of 16 victory over Paraguay at the Philadelphia Stadium on Saturday.

The France captain held his nerve from the penalty spot in the 70th minute after substitute Desire Doue won a spot-kick, following a VAR review. Mbappe calmly sent Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill the wrong way to secure France's place in the last eight, where Didier Deschamps' side will face Morocco.

The strike also reshaped the race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot. The 27-year-old is now level with Argentina's captain Lionel Messi on seven goals, but moves above his former PSG teammate because of the tournament's first tiebreaker. The France skipper has provided two assists during the competition, while Messi is yet to register one, putting Mbappe provisionally at the top of the scoring charts.

Mbappe has found the net in four of France's five matches at the tournament. He opened his campaign with a brace against Senegal before scoring twice again in a 3-0 victory over Iraq during the group stage. The Real Madrid striker was kept quiet against Norway but responded with another two-goal performance in the Round of 32 win over Sweden before adding the decisive penalty against Paraguay to take his tally to seven.

ALSO READ | France vs Paraguay Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Penalty Sends Les Bleus Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals

Beyond the Golden Boot race, Mbappe continues to rewrite FIFA World Cup history. His latest strike was the 19th World Cup goal of his career in just 19 appearances, moving him into second place on the all-time men's scoring list. Only Messi, with 20 goals from 30 World Cup matches, has scored more.

The penalty also marked France's 150th goal in FIFA World Cup history, while Mbappe extended his record as the tournament's leading knockout-stage scorer with 11 goals. He also became the first player to score in the Round of 16 at three consecutive FIFA World Cups, having also found the net in 2018 and 2022.

Although Mbappe and Messi are level on seven goals, the France captain currently tops the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings thanks to his two assists. Under FIFA's tiebreaker rules, assists are used to separate players who finish level on goals, with the fewest minutes played determining the winner if they still remain tied.

Here's a look at the top scorers at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings:

Rank Player Team Goals Assists Minutes Played 1 Kylian Mbappe France 7 2 481 2 Lionel Messi Argentina 7 0 361 3 Erling Haaland Norway 5 0 309 4 Harry Kane England 5 0 394 5 Ousmane Dembele France 4 2 391 6 Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 4 1 333 7 Vinicius Junior Brazil 4 1 398 8 Ismaila Sarr Senegal 4 1 419 9 Deniz Undav Germany 3 2 174 10 Johan Manzambi Switzerland 3 2 220

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