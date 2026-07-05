Morocco Vs Canada Highlights: Ounahi Brace, Rahimi Strike Send Atlas Lions Into World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals

Morocco became the first team to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals with a clinical 3-0 victory over co-hosts Canada at the Houston Stadium on Friday. After a goalless first half in which Canada created the better chances, Walid Regragui's side took control through Azzedine Ounahi's brace, with Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz providing the assists.

Soufiane Rahimi wrapped up the win deep into stoppage time as the Atlas Lions advanced to the last eight, where they will face either France or Paraguay, while Canada's historic World Cup run came to an end.

(This is a developing story)

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