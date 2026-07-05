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Morocco Vs Canada Highlights: Ounahi Brace, Rahimi Strike Send Atlas Lions Into World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals

Azzedine Ounahi scored twice after the break before Soufiane Rahimi added a late third as Morocco beat co-hosts Canada 3-0 at the Houston Stadium to book a last-eight berth.

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Morocco Vs Canada Highlights: Ounahi Brace, Rahimi Strike Send Atlas Lions Into World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals
Azzedine Ounahi scored twice and Soufiane Rahimi added a late goal as Morocco defeated co-hosts Canada 3-0.
Photo: X/@FIFAWorldCup

Morocco became the first team to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals with a clinical 3-0 victory over co-hosts Canada at the Houston Stadium on Friday. After a goalless first half in which Canada created the better chances, Walid Regragui's side took control through Azzedine Ounahi's brace, with Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz providing the assists.

Soufiane Rahimi wrapped up the win deep into stoppage time as the Atlas Lions advanced to the last eight, where they will face either France or Paraguay, while Canada's historic World Cup run came to an end.

(This is a developing story) 

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Morocco Vs Canada Highlights: Ounahi Brace, Rahimi Strike Send Atlas Lions Into World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals

Morocco Vs Canada Highlights: Ounahi Brace, Rahimi Strike Send Atlas Lions Into World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals

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