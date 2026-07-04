FIFA World Cup Schedule: Argentina vs Egypt, Portugal vs Spain, And More — Check All The 'Round Of 16' Fixtures

Only 16 teams remain, and just 16 matches stand between them and FIFA World Cup glory.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached its Round of 16 after a thrilling Round of 32 delivered drama at every turn. Three matches were decided by penalty shootouts, two went the distance into extra time, and two more were settled by goals scored in the dying moments of stoppage time.

The Round of 32 produced plenty of memorable moments and major upsets. Co-hosts Canada secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory, while African champions Morocco stunned three-time runners-up the Netherlands. Paraguay pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the tournament by eliminating former champions Germany, and France underlined their status as one of the title favourites with a commanding win over Sweden.

Also Read: World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Race: Lionel Messi Moves Clear After Record-Breaking Goal Against Cape Verde

Belgium snatched a dramatic last-gasp victory over Senegal, while the USA continued their fairytale run with another impressive performance. Spain reinforced their credentials as genuine title contenders by hammering Austria, and Portugal edged past Croatia in a thrilling, drama-filled contest.

Elsewhere, five-time champions Brazil overcame Japan, Norway got the better of Ivory Coast, and Mexico preserved their unbeaten record on home soil. England came from behind to beat Congo, Switzerland dispatched Algeria, Colombia overcame Ghana, Egypt booked their place in the last 16 with a victory over Australia, and defending champions Argentina survived a major scare before eventually seeing off World Cup debutants Cabo Verde.

If the knockout stage has taught us anything so far, it's that more unforgettable moments are still to come.

The 16 teams still in contention for football's biggest prize are Canada, Morocco, Paraguay, France, the USA, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Brazil, Norway, Mexico, England, Switzerland, Colombia, Argentina, and Egypt.

Here are the complete fixture list of the Round of 16 matches

1. Canada vs Morocco: To be played on Saturday, July 4. Kick-off time: 10.30 PM IST.

2. Paraguay vs France: To be played on Sunday, July 5. Kick-off time: 2.30 AM IST.

3. Brazil vs Norway: To be played on Monday, July 6. Kick-off time: 1.30 AM IST.

4. Mexico vs England: To be played on Monday, July 6. Kick-off time: 5.30 AM IST.

5. Portugal vs Spain: To be played on Tuesday, July 7. Kick-off time: 12.30 AM IST

6. USA vs Belgium: To be played on Tuesday, July 7. Kick-off time: 5.30 AM IST.

7. Argentina vs Egypt: To be played on Tuesday, July 7. Kick-off time: 9.30 PM IST.

8. Switzerland vs Colombia: To be played on Wednesday, July 8. Kick-off time: 1.30 AM IST.

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