Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Film Witnesses Improved Occupancy; Mints This Amount

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action-drama Alpha had a good second day at the box office. The film witnessed improved occupancy during the evening and night shows, helping it post healthy numbers at the domestic box office.

As per Sacnilk, Alpha collected Rs 11.50 crore (India net) on Day 2 across 6,882 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 20.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 24.90 crore.

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The film also maintained a decent pace in overseas markets. On its second day, Alpha earned Rs 7 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 13 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 37.90 crore after two days in theatres.

Occupancy figures reflected stronger audience turnout during the later shows. Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy at 38.8%, followed by Lucknow (33.5%), Bengaluru (33.3%), and the National Capital Region (30%). Hyderabad also registered a healthy 28.8% occupancy, while Jaipur posted 27.3% and Kolkata 25%.

Within the other major centers, Mumbai reported an overall occupancy of 23%, Pune at 23.3%, and Ahmedabad and Surat were at 18.8% and 14.3%, respectively. Most cities saw occupancy increase significantly during the night shows, indicating positive word-of-mouth and stronger evening footfall.

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With a two-day India net collection of Rs 20.75 crore and worldwide earnings approaching the Rs 40 crore mark, Alpha has made a promising start at the box office. The film's performance over the remainder of the weekend will be crucial in determining its first-week collections.

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