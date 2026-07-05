Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Shahid Kapoor Film Boosts Weekend Collections; Check Earnings

Cocktail 2 continued its theatrical run with a noticeable jump in collections on its 16th day. The film benefited from improved weekend footfall, recording a significant rise over the previous day's earnings and maintaining a steady performance across key markets.

Day 16 Collection and Worldwide Earnings

As per Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 1.15 crore (India net) on Day 16, registering a 53.3% growth compared to Day 15, when it collected Rs 0.75 crore. The film achieved these numbers across 1,095 shows nationwide.

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The film's latest collections, its total India net collection has been Rs.91.30 crore, and its India gross collection has been Rs.108.85 crore. In the overseas markets, Cocktail 2 added Rs.0.35 crore on Day 16, taking its total overseas gross to Rs.29.95 crore. This has pushed the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 138.80 crore.

Occupancy Across Major Cities

The film recorded encouraging occupancy figures in several regions. Chandigarh registered the highest overall occupancy at 48.5%, followed by Hyderabad (32.8%), Bengaluru (32.5%), and Pune (30.3%). The National Capital Region (NCR) posted 27.5% occupancy, while Jaipur recorded 25.5% and Kolkata stood at 23.8%.

Among the other major centres, Lucknow reported 22% occupancy, Mumbai recorded 19.8%, while Ahmedabad and Bhopal both registered 18.5%. Surat witnessed comparatively lower occupancy at 8.8%. Evening and night shows continued to draw more audiences in most cities, contributing to the day's improved collections.

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Box Office Outlook

On the India net collections front, Cocktail 2 has collected a total of Rs 91.30 crore, while its corresponding worldwide share is estimated to be Rs 138.80 crore. It is now beginning to inch towards the all-important Rs 140 crore global club.

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