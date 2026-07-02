Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Shahid Film Eyes Weekend Boost Amid Low Occupancy, Check Earnings

Cocktail 2 slowed further on its second Thursday as weekday footfall affected collections and show count. Despite the dip, the film has crossed Rs 105 crore in India gross collections.

The film has earned Rs 0.46-crore net on Day 14 from 2,071 shows. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 88.61 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 105.64 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall India occupancy of around 8-9% on Thursday, with occupancy standing at 8.4% during the afternoon shows. The low footfall was largely driven by the weekday effect, with afternoon and evening screenings contributing to most of the day's audience.

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Show Count Analysis

The film began its theatrical run with 10,835 shows on Day 1 and remained above 8,400 shows throughout its opening week. However, the show count witnessed a sharp decline in the second week, falling to 5,965 on Friday, 3,946 on Saturday, 3,979 on Sunday, 3,873 on Monday, 3,666 on Tuesday, 3,431 on Wednesday and further down on Thursday.

Box Office Journey So Far

Cocktail 2 opened with Rs 13.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. It then earned Rs 6.75 crore each on Monday and Tuesday, Rs 5.25 crore on Wednesday.

In its second week, the film collected Rs 4 crore on Friday, Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.40 crore on Sunday. Collections dropped to Rs 1.75 crore on Monday, Rs 1.85 crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.40 crore on Wednesday. The film has now added Rs 0.46 crore on its second Thursday, taking its Week 2 total to Rs 18.11 crore so far.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

The story follows Kunal and Diya, whose long-term relationship is disrupted when Ally re-enters their lives, leading to emotional conflicts, misunderstandings and a complicated love triangle.

With another weekend approaching, the film will be hoping for a boost in collections before new releases intensify the competition at the box office.

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