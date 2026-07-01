Yash's Toxic Unveils 'Ladies & Ladies' Teaser Featuring Star-Studded Female Cast

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups dropped a new teaser, Ladies & Ladies, on Wednesday, offering another glimpse into the film's dark and stylised world.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. Besides playing the lead role, Yash has also co-written and produced the film.

The nearly two-minute teaser opens with an unusual disclaimer: "Kids... stay away. Parents... make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents... make sure your kids' kids stay away. Great Grandparents... at your own risk."

The video introduces the film's female cast through a series of stylish visuals that hint at their characters. It also features glimpses of Yash in action-packed and intimate sequences, without revealing much about the plot.

Watch The Teaser Here:

Teaser Divides Viewers

The teaser began trending on social media soon after its release, with viewers sharing mixed reactions. While many praised the visuals, action, background score and Yash's screen presence, others questioned the teaser's portrayal of women.

Several users pointed out that despite the title Ladies & Ladies, the female cast appears only briefly and none of them have any dialogue, while Yash is the only character who speaks on screen. Some also felt the teaser glorified toxic masculinity and objectified its female characters, with criticism directed at its final sexually loaded dialogue.

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Controversy Around Toxic

The debate surrounding the teaser has added another layer of intrigue to a film that has already courted controversy more than once.

Earlier, a steamy scene featuring actor-model Beatriz Taufenbach in the film's first teaser led to complaints from the women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party. The Karnataka State Commission for Women later sought Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) intervention, alleging obscenity and the objectification of women.

About Film

Produced by KVN Productions in association with Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups will release in cinemas worldwide on August 26, 2026. Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

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