Tukaram Mundhe's Checklist: Four Things You Must Look At Before Eating Out

With more than 3,000 inspections and 165 licence suspensions in recent months, Tukaram Mundhe led Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's crackdown on food-safety violations has brought hygiene concerns in food outlets under the scanner.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV Profit, Mundhe outlined four simple checks diners can make before eating out.

Avoid high fat, sugary and salty foods

Mundhe said, he typically avoids food items that have high fat, sugar and salt content. He, however empahised, it is absolutely fine to have such food items once occassionally. "It cannot be a very frequent feature that is how we have to look at it," Mundhe said.

Focus on hygeine

Mundhe urged consumers to pay close attention to cleanliness and sanitation, warning that poor hygiene can increase the risk of cross-contamination. Such contamination can increase the risk of food poisoning, he flagged.

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Preference for licensed outlets

The FDA Commissioner suggested diners to check whether the restuarant they are visiting is registered or licensed, indicating how such places are more likely to be aware of the regulations and the standards it is expected to follow.

Mundhe said, "not that unlicensed will not abide by anything, but the chances are that which one is license at least he or she knows that these are the rules to be followed."

Highlighting the role of a regulator, he added, "our attempt is that compliance should be 100% that is what our attempt."

Age appropriate diet

The FDA Commissioner next tip was on having an age appropriate diet, urging people to be more conscious of what they eat at different stages of life.

"I believe is that age appropriate diet we should be conscious of whether at home or whether at restaurant," Mundhe said, highlighting how human body has different nutritional needs based of different stages of life.

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