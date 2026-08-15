Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on Independence Day? Check Details

Bank branches across the country will remain shut on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, as India marks its 80th Independence Day, according to the Reserve Bank of India's official holiday calendar.

The date also coincides with Parsi New Year for followers of the Shahenshahi calendar.

Because Independence Day falls under the category of mandatory national holidays, the shutdown is uniform across all states and union territories, with no regional exceptions.

However, the closure is limited to physical branches. Digital banking channels will function as usual, meaning customers will face no disruption in carrying out routine transactions.

Services such as net banking, mobile banking apps, UPI transfers and ATM withdrawals will continue to operate normally through the holiday.

Remaining Bank Holidays For August

Beyond the pan-India shutdown today, several more closures are scheduled through the rest of the month, though most of these are region-specific rather than nationwide.

Per the RBI's calendar, banks will be shut in Agartala on Aug. 19 to mark the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

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Late August brings a cluster of holidays tied to Milad-un-Nabi and Onam.

Branches in cities including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada will be closed on Aug. 25 for Milad-Un-Nabi and First Onam, while a wider list of centres — among them Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Lucknow and Patna — will observe a holiday on Aug. 26 for Id-E-Milad and Thiruvonam.

Aug. 28 brings another round of regional closures, this time for Raksha Bandhan alongside other local observances such as Pang-Lhabsol and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, affecting cities including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Dehradun and Srinagar.

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On top of these festival-linked dates, the standard weekly banking offs will apply through the month: Sundays, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23, along with the fourth Saturday, Aug. 22.

Customers planning branch visits for cheque deposits, passbook updates or other in-person services are advised to check the holiday schedule for their specific city in advance, given that several of these closures are not observed nationwide but only in select centres as notified by the RBI.

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