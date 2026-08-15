Independence Day 2026: Flag Hoisting vs Unfurling — Know The Key Differences

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, Aug. 15, a wave of patriotism has filled the air. Schools, government offices, as well as private institutions, are preparing to celebrate this day and pay their tribute to freedom fighters. The day is also an occasion to remember the martyrs who gave up their lives for the cause of freedom.

One of the most important aspects of Independence Day celebrations is the flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort in Delhi. The Tricolour is also hoisted in schools, government offices, housing societies and even private establishments on this day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation by hoisting the Indian National flag at the historic Red Fort, followed by his address to the nation.

Independence Day 2026 Flag Hoisting Or Unfurling

Amid the celebrations, there may be confusion about why the National flag is hoisted on Aug. 15, but unfurled on Jan. 26 on the occasion of Republic Day. The key difference lies in how the flag is positioned and presented. On Independence Day, the flag is positioned at the lower part of the pole and hoisted upward. On Republic Day, the flag is already positioned at the top of the pole and is unfurled/opened by the President. The hoisting of the National Flag on Aug. 15 symbolises India's independence from British rule, while the unfurling on Jan. 26 marks the country's transition to a sovereign republic under its Constitution.

Independence Day 2026 Flag Hoisting Rules: What Is Not Allowed

The Flag Code of India lays down several guidelines on how the National Flag should be displayed and handled. Here are some important things citizens should avoid:

The flag must not touch the ground or floor.

No lettering or inscription should be placed on the flag.

It must not be used as a receptacle for carrying or delivering items, except for the permitted use of flower petals during specified celebrations.

It must not be used as a part of costume or uniform, or printed or embroidered on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins or dress material.

A damaged or dishevelled flag should not be displayed.

The flag should be disposed of privately and with dignity when it is no longer fit for display.

These points are supported by the MHA's current National Flag guidance.

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