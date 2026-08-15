Independence Day 2026 LIVE Streaming: When, Where To Watch PM Modi's Speech, Red Fort Celebrations

India gained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947, after a long and historic freedom struggle for almost 200 years. In 2026, the country will celebrate its 80th Independence Day.

The national celebrations this year will centre around the theme “Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047”, while also commemorating 150 years of “Vande Mataram”.

The theme underlines the important role of India's youth in shaping the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, the centenary year of independence.

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The British Empire ruled India for around 150 years through the East India Company, a trading company that was set up in Surat, Gujarat, in 1619. Following its victory in the Battle of Plassey in 1757, the East India Company established control over large parts of India.

Several freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Chandra Shekhar Azad, played key roles in the struggle for independence.

The Quit India Movement, launched in 1942, was among the major movements that intensified the demand for an end to British rule, eventually leading to independence in 1947.

Independence Day Celebrations

On August 15, 1947, India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi. He then delivered his historic “Tryst with Destiny” speech.

Since then, the Prime Minister of India has unfurled the national flag from the Red Fort every Independence Day and addressed the nation.

Independence Day celebrations are held across the country, featuring cultural programmes, social service activities and the illumination of prominent national monuments.

People also organise cultural programmes and seminars to remember and pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's independence.

Where To Watch Independence Day Proceedings On TV?

Doordarshan will provide live coverage of the Independence Day celebrations from 6:30 a.m IST on August 15 across its network. The ceremony will be telecast live on DD National, DD News and other Doordarshan platforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech will also be telecast and streamed live across public and private news broadcasters

Where To Watch Independence Day Proceedings Live Online?

The Independence Day celebrations will be streamed live on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel and its social media platforms on X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India. The official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office will also carry a live feed of the Prime Minister's address.

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The official Doordarshan YouTube channel will livestream the 2026 Independence Day ceremony, allowing viewers to watch the proceedings for free.

WAVES, Prasar Bharati's digital platform that carries Doordarshan channels and live national events, will also provide live streaming coverage. The event will additionally be livestreamed across NDTV's social media platforms.

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