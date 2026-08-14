President's Independence Day Eve Address: 25 Crore Out of Poverty, India On Path To Viksit Bharat

President Droupadi Murmu, in her Independence Day eve address, said India has successfully brought more than 25 crore people out of poverty, describing the achievement as a significant milestone in the country's development journey.

"We are moving forward towards building a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Murmu said.

(This is a developing story)

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