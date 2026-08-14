President's Independence Day Eve Address: 25 Crore Out of Poverty, India On Path To Viksit Bharat

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of Independence Day(Photo: Screen Grab- President of India/X)
President Droupadi Murmu, in her Independence Day eve address, said India has successfully brought more than 25 crore people out of poverty, describing the achievement as a significant milestone in the country's development journey.
"We are moving forward towards building a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Murmu said.
(This is a developing story)
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.