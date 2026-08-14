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President's Independence Day Eve Address: 25 Crore Out of Poverty, India On Path To Viksit Bharat

President Droupadi Murmu says India's development journey has lifted over 25 crore people out of poverty.

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President's Independence Day Eve Address: 25 Crore Out of Poverty, India On Path To Viksit Bharat
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of Independence Day
(Photo: Screen Grab- President of India/X)

President Droupadi Murmu, in her Independence Day eve address, said India has successfully brought more than 25 crore people out of poverty, describing the achievement as a significant milestone in the country's development journey.

"We are moving forward towards building a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Murmu said.

(This is a developing story)

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