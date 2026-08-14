108 Base Hospital - Uri Release: Date, Time, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch Military Medical Drama?

108 Base Hospital – Uri is set to bring a different side of the Indian Army to OTT. This series explores the lives of Army doctors, nurses and medical staff working under pressure at a military hospital in Uri, a border town in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

What Is The Series About?

The military medical drama is set inside an Indian Army base hospital, where medical teams race against time to treat wounded soldiers and help them return to their families and, when possible, back to duty.

The story focuses on service, courage and sacrifice while also exploring the personal lives of those working at the hospital. The makers describe it as a story about medical heroes who serve on another kind of frontline.

Cast And Characters

Erica Fernandes plays Dr Major Naina, a strong and disciplined Army doctor who remains calm while treating patients. The show also marks her return to television after a five-year break. Gashmeer Mahajani plays Dr Major Aniruddh and Nikkhil Khurana plays Major Sameer Dixit, known as Tiger.

The supporting cast includes Ayoshi Talukdar as Dr Captain Mili Banerjee, Hiten Tejwani as Dr Colonel Suryakant Thakur and Smita Bansal as Lt Colonel and Principal Matron Kavita Jha.

Team Behind The Series

The series is directed by Shachindra Vats, with Sahil Rakesh Grover serving as second-unit director. Aditya Pittie is credited as producer and Sameer Arya as co-producer on IMDb, while the production information also lists Epic Company and A-Game Entertainment as the production partners.

Samar Khan of Epic Company said the team spent months researching the world of Army hospitals, consulting real-life Army doctors and officers, and working with military and medical experts to keep the setting authentic.

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Lead Cast On Their Roles

Erica said playing Naina was fulfilling because the character represents a woman who carries both the responsibility of a soldier and the compassion of a doctor.

Gashmeer called the role an honour and said the series highlights the often-unseen heroes who care for those serving the nation.

When And Where To Watch?

108 Base Hospital – Uri will premiere on Independence Day. It will be available on Colors TV and JioHotstar, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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