The Traitors India Season 2 Release: Date, Time, Contestants, Host, Format, Where To Watch

Who can you trust when everyone could be hiding a secret? The Traitors India is back with Season 2, bringing 21 new contestants into a game where friendships can change overnight.

The new season promises plenty of twists, shifting alliances and heated moments as the contestants navigate the game of trust and deception.

Host And Format

Karan Johar returns as the host, while the contestants will once again compete in a game where knowing whom to trust could decide everything. This season, he is joined by a mysterious new companion, Boo, the harbinger of "Buri Khabar" (bad news).

Like Season 1, players will be divided into Faithfuls and Traitors. While the Faithfuls try to identify and eliminate the hidden Traitors, the Traitors must secretly eliminate other contestants without getting caught.

The show was filmed at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, which once again serves as the dramatic setting for the missions, discussions and eliminations.

What Happened In Season 1?

Season 1 ended with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerging as joint winners. They shared the Rs 70.5 lakh prize after making it through the final stages of the game.

The first season concluded on July 3, 2025, with Karan Johar hosting the finale. Season 2 now gets a fresh start with a completely new set of contestants and another chance for the Traitors to stay hidden.

Season 2 Contestants

Season 2 features Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, Abhishek Malhan, Ranveer Brar, Krystle D'Souza, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil, Parul Gulati, Sahil Salathia, Ansh Chopra, Rida Tharana, Aaditya Kulshreshtha aka Kullu, Prish, Shahneel Gill, Harman Singha, Ikka, Soundous Moufakir, Taniya Puri and Karan Singh.

The lineup brings together actors, television personalities, musicians, chefs, comedians, reality stars and digital creators.

What To Expect?

The promos hint at early clashes, with Rhea Chakraborty warning against following the crowd, Abhishek Malhan questioning the gameplay and Mallika Sherawat calling it "deception on another level."

When, Where To Watch?

The Traitors India Season 2 premieres on August 13, 2026, on Prime Video. New episodes will be released every Thursday.

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Watch The Trailer Here

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