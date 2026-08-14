Patanjali Foods Q1 Results: Profit Soars 87%, Revenue Tops Rs 11,300 Crore; Two Dividends Declared

Patanjali Foods announced first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Friday, August 14, 2026. The FMCG company's net profit jumped 86.7% to Rs 336 crore in the quarter from Rs180 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 29.3% to Rs 11,337 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 8,766 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, ebitda surged 68.3% to Rs 542 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 322 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin expanded at 4.8% year-on-year against 3.7%.

Patanjali Foods also declared third interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for FY26 and first interim dividend of Rs 0.8 per share for FY27.

The board has set Friday, August 21, 2026 as record date to determine eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive third and first dividends.

In addition to quarterly results and dividends, Patanjali Foods informed that Acharya Balkrishna has been re-appointed as Chairman and Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the company, who was liable to retire by rotation.

The quarterly earnings and other corporate announcements were made following the market hours on Friday. Patanjali Foods shares closed 0.52% lower at Rs 352 apiece after Friday's trading session, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.12%.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.