TCS Chairman, MSCI Rejig, Iran War, Q1 Earnings — The Week That Was

From a leadership change at the Tata Group and a major MSCI rejig to heightened tensions in the Middle East and a packed earnings season, the week saw several developments across corporate India, markets and global affairs. Here's a recap of the week that was.

N Chandrasekaran Steps Down As Tata Sons Chairman

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has stepped down from his position ahead of the group's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 18, 2026. His current tenure is set to end in February 2027, and he will not seek re-appointment.

Chandrasekaran, who took charge as chairman of Tata Sons in 2017, has overseen the group's operations across sectors including technology, automobiles, steel and consumer businesses during his tenure.

MSCI Rejig Brings Four Stocks Into Standard Index

Laurus Labs, Lenskart, Adani Energy Solutions and Groww have been added to the MSCI Standard Index as part of the August 2026 review, while Balkrishna Industries, SBI Cards and Astral have been removed.

The changes will increase India's weight in the index to 11.9% from 11.8%, while the number of Indian constituents will rise to 166 from 165. According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the additions are expected to attract inflows of $598 million into Laurus Labs, $352 million into Lenskart, $310 million into Adani Energy Solutions and $256 million into Groww. The three exclusions are expected to see outflows of $169 million for Balkrishna Industries, $143 million for SBI Cards and $138 million for Astral.

Maharashtra FDA Warns Against Fraudsters Posing As Agents

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned people against fraudsters posing as FDA officials and demanding money in exchange for helping obtain food and drug licences.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe clarified that the administration has not authorised any agent or intermediary to handle licensing work on its behalf, PTI reported. The warning comes as the FDA has intensified inspections and enforcement across Maharashtra, with several restaurants, cloud kitchens and other food establishments facing licence suspensions or cancellations over food safety violations.

Iran-US Talks Remain Stalled As Strait Of Hormuz Stays Shut

Talks between the United States and Iran aimed at reviving a June agreement to end the Middle East conflict remained stalled this week, with both sides accusing each other of violating the terms of the deal, Reuters reported.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that no progress had been made towards a permanent end to the Gulf war. US President Donald Trump's latest criticism of Iran's leadership has further dimmed hopes of a breakthrough, while the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and fresh attacks on shipping have renewed concerns across global markets.

2,017 Companies Announce Results In Five Days

The Indian corporate earnings season remained in full swing this week, with 2,017 companies announcing their financial results between August 10 and August 14.

Vodafone Idea and Hindustan Copper reported results on August 10, followed by MRF, Siemens and Zydus Lifesciences on August 11. August 12 saw results from HAL, Tata Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Abbott India and IRCTC, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Max Healthcare and Page Industries reported on August 13. The week concluded with results from Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Voltas and 3M India on August 14.





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