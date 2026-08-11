Zydus Life Q1 Result: Net Profit Falls 36% YoY Despite 22% Revenue Growth; Margin Contracts

Pharmaceutical giant Zydus Lifesciences reported a mixed performance for the first quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The company's consolidated net profit declined 35.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 940 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 1,467 crore a year ago (Q1FY26).

Consolidated revenue, however, rose 22% YoY to Rs 8,017 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 6,574 crore in Q1FY26.

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At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 7.6% annually to Rs 1,930 crore from Rs 2,089 crore.

Subsequently, EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 24.1% from 31.8% in the year-ago quarter.

India Formulations, International Markets Sustain Growth

Within the pharmaceutical business, India's branded formulations sustained strong growth momentum and outpaced market growth for another quarter.

The North America formulations business grew sequentially, driven by sustained volume expansion and new launches, while the international markets business maintained its growth trajectory on strong demand.

Zydus' Consumer Wellness business continued to hold a dominant market share in key brands in India, while its international business, including CCL, delivered a robust performance on a like-for-like basis.

The MedTech business continued to enhance capabilities in focused therapies.

The company reported organic capital expenditure of Rs 5,852 million during the quarter. Net debt stood at Rs 59,041 million as of June 30, 2026.

Regulatory Update

Zydus Lifesciences said its injectable manufacturing facility at Zydus Biotech Park received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification following a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) surveillance inspection conducted during April-May 2026.

Zydus Lifesciences is an integrated healthcare company with a presence across pharmaceuticals, consumer wellness and MedTech. The company operates across India, North America and international markets, with a portfolio spanning formulations, wellness products and focused healthcare therapies.

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