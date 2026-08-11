Mumbai Water Levels Today: Seven Lakes Still 10% Short Of Full Capacity

Mumbai's seven lakes, which serve as the city's primary source of drinking water, continue to hover below the 90% mark as monsoon moderates in Mumbai and nearby regions.

Mumbai's seven water-supplying lakes are 89.05% full as of 6 am on August 11, 2026, with total live storage at 12.89 lakh ML. The storage is broadly unchanged from 89.17% at the same time last year, but below 92.20% in 2024. Four lakes — Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa and Modak Sagar are at or near full capacity and have already started overflowing.

Among the larger reservoirs, Middle Vaitarna is at 91.87%, Bhatsa at 86.43%, while Upper Vaitarna is the lowest at 80.57%. Overall, Mumbai's water reserves remain at comfortable levels, although aggregate storage is marginally lower than last year.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today: Aug. 11, 2026

Upper Vaitarna – 80.57%

Modak Sagar – 99.99%

Vihar – 100%

Tulsi – 99.46%

Tansa – 99.10%

Middle Vaitarna – 91.87%

Bhatsa – 86.43%

As water demand remains consistent, three of the seven lakes that were earlier at peak capacity, now remain marginally lower. If the reservoirs do not reach their combined full capacity, water availability could come under stress in Mumbai during the upcoming summer.

Mumbai Rains Today

Mumbai witnessed intermittent rain from early Tuesday morning after a brief dry spell, bringing relief from the humid and sweltering weather. Overcast skies persisted through the morning, with showers ranging from drizzle to brief heavy spells reported in parts of the city and its suburbs.

The showers eased the humidity, offering respite to people after reduced intensity last week and almost no rain over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs during the day.

A high tide of 4.44 metres is expected in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai at 11.05 am, followed by a low tide of 1.59 metres at 5.03 pm, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Today: Here's IMD Forecast For Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Amid Rising Rainfall Activity

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