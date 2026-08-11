Mumbai Rains Today: Here's IMD Forecast For Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Amid Rising Rainfall Activity

Mumbai is likely to see light to moderate rain on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. The IMD said moderate rain is "very likely" across the three districts. Its forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours indicates a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in Mumbai and its suburbs.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 27 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain over Borivali, Chembur, Colaba, Mulund, Powai, Santacruz and Worli, as well as Thane and Palghar.

Private weather forecaster AccuWeather expects Mumbai to remain mostly cloudy during the day with some rain. It has forecast a high of 30 degrees Celsius. Conditions are expected to remain mostly cloudy at night, with some rain and a low of 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, private weather forecaster Rushikesh Agre, who goes by the name Mumbai Rains on X, expects rainfall activity to increase during the week. "UAC/LPA (Upper Air Circulation/Low-Pressure Area) over Indore & MP will track westwards pulling moisture from Arabian Sea giving rainy days for Konkan & Western Maharashtra this week. Mumbai will also witness some increase in rains around Tuesday onwards," Agre said.

The IMD said that there will be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall likely over Konkan and Goa during August 11-15. Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada during the same time frame.

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