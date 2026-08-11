Nvidia Joins Hands With Global Asset Managers To Mobilise $500 Billion For AI Infrastructure

Nvidia is seeking to turn artificial intelligence computing and infrastructure into a new investable asset class, joining hands with six of the world's largest financial institutions in a financing initiative aimed at mobilising more than $500 billion in third-party capital for AI infrastructure over time.

The chipmaker has signed memorandums of understanding with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR to establish independent compute financing platforms for its customers, Nvidia said in a statement.

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The platforms are aimed at financing the buildout of AI infrastructure across Nvidia's ecosystem, including frontier AI laboratories, enterprises and AI cloud providers. The initiative will create dedicated pools of capital at major scale and attractive rates to help customers access computing capacity.

Executives from the companies involved have also discussed the initiative in a joint interview with CNBC.

Nvidia Positions AI Compute As Investable Asset

“This is really the first time that technology chips have become an investable asset class,” Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC.

Huang said Nvidia's computing systems can now be viewed as revenue-generating and productive assets rather than conventional technology hardware that simply depreciates over time.

Nvidia argues that its compute infrastructure has several characteristics that make it suitable for long-duration financing. Its systems are broadly adopted, flexible across models and workloads, and can be transferred between customers and operators.

The company also highlighted its CUDA software ecosystem, which it said continuously improves the usefulness and economics of its computing systems and extends their productive life.

“In AI, compute is revenue,” Huang said in the company's statement, adding that Nvidia had moved from building chips to helping create a new class of productive, investable infrastructure — what the company calls AI factories.

Six Financial Giants Join Nvidia's AI Financing Push

The six financial institutions will work with Nvidia to establish compute financing platforms at global scale.

Apollo President Jim Zelter said modern computing has emerged as a scarce and mission-critical asset class with investment characteristics capable of supporting long-term economic growth and productivity gains.

BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink said the AI buildout would require unprecedented investment and that the partnership would connect Nvidia's accelerated computing technology with long-term capital.

Blackstone President and COO Jon Gray said the firm's continued investments across the Nvidia ecosystem reflected its confidence in the company's platform and the future of AI infrastructure.

Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt said compute is rapidly becoming an essential layer of infrastructure as AI adoption expands across industries.

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon said the initiative could create a new market for credit backed by Nvidia compute.

KKR Co-CEOs Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said the partnership would combine Nvidia's accelerated computing platform with KKR's long-duration capital, infrastructure expertise and capital markets capabilities.

AI Spending Creates New Funding Demand

The financing push comes as technology companies continue to commit hundreds of billions of dollars to data centres, GPUs and other AI infrastructure.

Hyperscalers, enterprises and AI developers are expected to maintain heavy spending as demand for computing capacity grows. At the same time, investors have increasingly questioned whether the enormous capital expenditure required for AI infrastructure will generate sufficient returns, making alternative sources of financing increasingly important.

Nvidia's new financing platforms could allow customers to fund large-scale AI infrastructure without relying entirely on their own balance sheets, potentially bringing institutional and private capital deeper into the AI infrastructure market.

Alternative asset managers have already been increasing their exposure to digital infrastructure and AI-related financing, with firms such as Apollo and Blackstone participating in debt and equity financing for AI companies.

Nvidia's Role Expands Beyond Chip Sales

The initiative also marks a broader expansion of Nvidia's role in the AI ecosystem.

The company is no longer positioning itself solely as a supplier of GPUs and computing platforms. By bringing long-term capital providers together to finance AI infrastructure, Nvidia is also helping create the financial architecture required to deploy its technology at scale.

Nvidia said its compute is supported by a deep ecosystem of developers, customers and offtakers built around its CUDA platform. The company believes this ecosystem can provide the demand and flexibility needed to support long-duration financing.

The initiative could therefore mark a shift in how AI infrastructure is financed, with GPUs and computing capacity increasingly being treated as productive assets that can generate revenue over extended periods and potentially be financed against future cash flows.

The partnerships remain subject to execution of final agreements.

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