Stocks To Watch Today: Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment, Gland Pharma, Wipro, Bata India, MRF, RVNL, BSE & More

Shares of Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment, Gland Pharma, Wipro, BSE, Bata India, MRF and RVNL will be in focus on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings Today

Arkade Developers, Ashiana Housing, Ashoka Buildcon, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bata India, Borana Weaves, AvenuesAI, Confidence Petroleum India, DAM Capital Advisors, Delta Corp, EPL, Esab India, Finolex Cables, Flair Writing Industries, Gokaldas Exports, Gujarat Energy, Harsha Engineers International, Hind Rectifiers, IFCI, Innova Captab, Insecticides (India), ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Jash Engineering, JNK India, JSW Dulux, KPI Green Energy, Kalpataru Projects International, Landmark Cars, Lloyds Enterprises, Manappuram Finance, Man Industries (India), MRF, NBCC (India), PI Industries, Polyplex Corporation, Precision Camshafts, Repco Home Finance, RHI Magnesita India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sandhar Technologies, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Senco Gold, Siemens, SKF India, Skipper, S.P. Apparels, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company, Surya Roshni, TARC, TCPL Packaging, TD Power Systems, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Unichem Laboratories, Venky's (India), Viyash Scientific, Zydus Lifesciences.

Earnings Post Market

Gland Pharma (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 19.6% to Rs. 1,800 crore versus Rs. 1,506 crore.

EBITDA up 32.8% to Rs. 489 crore versus Rs. 368 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.2% versus 24.4%.

Net profit up 47% to Rs. 317 crore versus Rs. 216 crore.

Yatharth Hospital (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 51.5% to Rs. 393 crore versus Rs. 259 crore.

EBITDA up 39% to Rs. 92 crore versus Rs. 66 crore.

EBITDA margin at 23.3% versus 25.4%.

Net profit up 12.1% to Rs. 47.1 crore versus Rs. 42 crore.

Zee Entertainment (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 4.5% to Rs. 1,908 crore versus Rs. 1,825 crore.

EBITDA down 57.7% to Rs. 101 crore versus Rs. 239 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.3% versus 13.1%.

Net profit down 47% to Rs. 76 crore versus Rs. 144 crore.

Ad revenue down 12% to Rs. 671 crore versus Rs. 759 crore.

Subscription revenue up 16% YoY to Rs. 1,137 crore.

Veedol Corporation (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 5.2% to Rs. 392.3 crore versus Rs. 372.8 crore.

EBITDA up 28% to Rs. 17.5 crore versus Rs. 13.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 4.5% versus 3.7%.

Net profit up 60.7% to Rs. 26.2 crore versus Rs. 16.3 crore.

Lumax Auto Technologies (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 32.9% to Rs. 1,364 crore versus Rs. 1,026 crore.

EBITDA up 54% to Rs. 191 crore versus Rs. 124 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14% versus 12.1%.

Net profit at Rs. 87 crore versus Rs. 41 crore.

Kolte-Patil Developers (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 920 crore versus Rs. 82.4 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 190 crore versus EBITDA loss of Rs. 26 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 146 crore versus loss of Rs. 17 crore.

Precision Wires India (Q1 FY27, Standalone YoY)

Revenue up 60.3% to Rs. 1,770 crore versus Rs. 1,104 crore.

EBITDA up 78.8% to Rs. 102 crore versus Rs. 57 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.8% versus 5.2%.

Net profit up 71.6% to Rs. 46.5 crore versus Rs. 27.1 crore.

Antony Waste Handling Cell (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 5.5% to Rs. 261 crore versus Rs. 247 crore.

EBITDA down 68.8% to Rs. 17.2 crore versus Rs. 55.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.6% versus 22.3%.

Net profit down 95.5% to Rs. 0.8 crore versus Rs. 17.8 crore.

PC Jeweller (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 21% to Rs. 877 crore versus Rs. 725 crore.

EBITDA up 90% to Rs. 242 crore versus Rs. 127 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.5% versus 17.6%.

Net profit up 37.2% to Rs. 222 crore versus Rs. 162 crore.

Triveni Turbine (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 19% to Rs. 443 crore versus Rs. 371 crore.

EBITDA down 30% to Rs. 52 crore versus Rs. 74 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.6% versus 19.9%.

Net profit down 22% to Rs. 51 crore versus Rs. 65 crore.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea Raises Rs 6,400 Crore, Kicks Off Rs 45,000 Crore Capex Plan

CARYSIL (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 15.5% to Rs. 262 crore versus Rs. 227 crore.

EBITDA up 21.8% to Rs. 53.4 crore versus Rs. 43.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.4% versus 19.3%.

Net profit up 37.7% to Rs. 31.4 crore versus Rs. 22.8 crore.



KEC International (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 0.01% to Rs. 5,024 crore versus Rs. 5,023 crore.

EBITDA down 16.9% to Rs. 291 crore versus Rs. 350 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.8% versus 7.0%.

Net profit down 41.7% to Rs. 72.6 crore versus Rs. 124.6 crore.

Dollar Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 1.5% to Rs. 405 crore versus Rs. 399 crore.

EBITDA up 11.2% to Rs. 47.8 crore versus Rs. 43 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.8% versus 10.8%.

Net profit up 23.8% to Rs. 26 crore versus Rs. 21 crore.

Bosch (Q1 FY27, Standalone YoY)

Revenue up 22% to Rs. 5,842 crore versus Rs. 4,789 crore.

EBITDA up 28% to Rs. 817 crore versus Rs. 640 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14% versus 13%.

Net profit down 37% to Rs. 702 crore versus Rs. 1,114 crore.

Q1 FY26 included a one-time gain of Rs. 556 crore.

Websol Energy (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 70.3% to Rs. 373 crore versus Rs. 219 crore.

EBITDA up 21.6% to Rs. 126 crore versus Rs. 103.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 33.8% versus 47.3%.

Net profit up 16.4% to Rs. 78 crore versus Rs. 67 crore.

Fusion Finance (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Total income up 2.9% to Rs. 458 crore versus Rs. 446 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 62.4 crore versus loss of Rs. 92.3 crore.

HLE Glascoat (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 5.9% to Rs. 301 crore versus Rs. 284 crore.

EBITDA down 2.6% to Rs. 186 crore versus Rs. 191 crore.

EBITDA margin at 61.7% versus 67.1%.

Net profit down 82.9% to Rs. 2.8 crore versus Rs. 16.4 crore.

Bombay Dyeing (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 8.7% to Rs. 411 crore versus Rs. 378 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 0.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 14 crore.

Net profit down 48.7% to Rs. 7.1 crore versus Rs. 13.8 crore.

Lloyds Metals & Energy (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 22% to Rs. 7,355 crore versus Rs. 6,020 crore.

EBITDA up 9% to Rs. 2,783 crore versus Rs. 2,546 crore.

EBITDA margin at 38% versus 42%.

Net profit up 22% to Rs. 1,727 crore versus Rs. 1,420 crore.

Vodafone Idea (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 3.2% to Rs. 11,689 crore versus Rs. 11,332 crore.

EBITDA up 3% to Rs. 5,034 crore versus Rs. 4,889 crore.

EBITDA margin at 43.06% versus 43.14%.

Net loss at Rs. 3,754 crore versus profit of Rs. 51,970 crore.

One-time gain at Rs. 1,611 crore versus Rs. 57,491 crore.

Jubilant Pharmova (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 17.3% to Rs. 2,229 crore versus Rs. 1,901 crore.

EBITDA down 14.4% to Rs. 248 crore versus Rs. 290 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.1% versus 15.2%.

Net profit down 45.1% to Rs. 57 crore versus Rs. 103 crore.

Dilip Buildcon (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 9.2% to Rs. 2,378 crore versus Rs. 2,620 crore.

EBITDA down 17.7% to Rs. 429 crore versus Rs. 521 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18% versus 19.9%.

Net profit down 50.7% to Rs. 113 crore versus Rs. 229 crore.

Pitti Engineering (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 15.8% to Rs. 529 crore versus Rs. 457 crore.

EBITDA up 12.9% to Rs. 86 crore versus Rs. 76.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.3% versus 16.7%.

Net profit up 28.8% to Rs. 29.5 crore versus Rs. 22.9 crore.

Tarsons Products (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 20.6% to Rs. 110.2 crore versus Rs. 91.4 crore.

EBITDA up 5.4% to Rs. 26 crore versus Rs. 24.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 23.6% versus 27.0%.

Net loss at Rs. 1.4 crore versus profit of Rs. 1.8 crore.

Venus Pipes & Tubes (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 16% to Rs. 321 crore versus Rs. 276.4 crore.

EBITDA up 15% to Rs. 51.5 crore versus Rs. 44.8 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.1% versus 16.2%.

Net profit up 6.5% to Rs. 26.4 crore versus Rs. 24.8 crore.

Euro Pratik Sales (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 61% to Rs. 103 crore versus Rs. 64 crore.

EBITDA up 17% to Rs. 26 crore versus Rs. 22 crore.

EBITDA margin at 24.9% versus 34.2%.

Net profit at Rs. 20 crore versus Rs. 9 crore.

Rupa & Company (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 10.1% to Rs. 202.4 crore versus Rs. 183.9 crore.

EBITDA up 29.1% to Rs. 15.8 crore versus Rs. 12.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.8% versus 6.7%.

Net profit up 50.9% to Rs. 8.3 crore versus Rs. 5.5 crore.

Sharda Motor Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 33.7% to Rs. 1,011 crore versus Rs. 756 crore.

EBITDA up 4.5% to Rs. 103 crore versus Rs. 99 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.2% versus 13.0%.

Net profit down 13.5% to Rs. 86.5 crore versus Rs. 100 crore.

CMS Info Systems (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 0.3% to Rs. 635 crore versus Rs. 633 crore.

EBITDA up 5% to Rs. 169 crore versus Rs. 161 crore.

EBITDA margin at 26.6% versus 25.4%.

Net profit up 6% to Rs. 84 crore versus Rs. 79 crore.

ideaForge Technology (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 68.5 crore versus Rs. 12.8 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 2.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 23.6 crore.

Choice International (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 31.9% to Rs. 310 crore versus Rs. 235 crore.

EBITDA up 25.3% to Rs. 105 crore versus Rs. 84 crore.

EBITDA margin at 33.9% versus 35.7%.

Net profit up 22.9% to Rs. 55.3 crore versus Rs. 45 crore.

Embassy Developments (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 68.2% to Rs. 217 crore versus Rs. 681 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 130.7 crore versus loss of Rs. 11 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 234 crore versus loss of Rs. 166 crore.



TVS Supply Chain Solutions (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 28.7% to Rs. 3,335.2 crore versus Rs. 2,592.3 crore.

Adjusted EBITDA up 34.0% to Rs. 232.2 crore versus Rs. 173.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.95% versus 6.6%.

Net profit down 68.4% to Rs. 22.5 crore versus Rs. 71.1 crore.

Q1 FY26 included a one-time InvIT gain; excluding the gain, net profit grew 156% in Q1 FY27.

ALSO READ: BSE To Replace Wipro In Nifty 50 In September; Other Indices To Also See Tweaks

Stocks To Watch

Mahindra & Mahindra YoY

July production up 20% at 1,01,954 units.

July sales up 25% at 1,02,710 units

July exports up 47% at 4,159 units

JSW Steel YoY

Total steel production up 3% at 24 lakh tonnes versus 23.3 lakh tonnes

India production up 4% at 23.4 lakh tonnes versus 22.6 lakh tonnes

US operations production down 13% at 0.6 lakh tonnes versus 0.7 lakh tonnes

Wipro and BSE: BSE Ltd. will replace Wipro Ltd. in the benchmark Nifty 50 index from September 30, according to a confirmation by NSE Indices as part of its semi-annual review of broad market indices.

BSE Ltd. will replace Wipro Ltd. in the benchmark Nifty 50 index from September 30, according to a confirmation by NSE Indices as part of its semi-annual review of broad market indices. TVS Motor: The company allots NCDs worth Rs. 1,000 crore through private placement.

The company allots NCDs worth Rs. 1,000 crore through private placement. BEL: The company secures orders worth Rs. 541 crore since July 31.

The company secures orders worth Rs. 541 crore since July 31. APAR Industries: The company opens its QIP issue with a floor price of Rs. 14,801.25 per share.

The company opens its QIP issue with a floor price of Rs. 14,801.25 per share. Precision Wires India: The company plans to raise up to Rs. 150 crore via debentures and appoints Krina Parekh as Deputy CFO following CFO Mohandas Pai's retirement.

The company plans to raise up to Rs. 150 crore via debentures and appoints Krina Parekh as Deputy CFO following CFO Mohandas Pai's retirement. PC Jeweller: The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 1,000 crore via QIP.

The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 1,000 crore via QIP. Bharat Forge: The company approves additional investment of Rs. 241 crore in arm Kalyani Strategic Systems.

The company approves additional investment of Rs. 241 crore in arm Kalyani Strategic Systems. Dilip Buildcon: The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 2,000 crore via NCDs and other instruments & Company will sell Mekhali Power and DBL Renewable projects worth Rs. 8,400 crore to Alpha Alternatives.

The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 2,000 crore via NCDs and other instruments & Company will sell Mekhali Power and DBL Renewable projects worth Rs. 8,400 crore to Alpha Alternatives. RailTel: The company receives an order worth Rs. 119 crore from the Department of Posts..

The company receives an order worth Rs. 119 crore from the Department of Posts.. Prestige Estates: CPPIB to invest up to Rs. 3,000 crore in arm Prestige Hospitality and acquire up to 28% stake in the company.

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