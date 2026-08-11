Sourav Ganguly And Family Receive Serious Threat Letters, Complaint Filed

Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and his wife, Dona Ganguly, have received death threats through letters sent to their residence, prompting a formal police complaint and a security review in Kolkata.

The Ganguly family received two threatening letters on August 10, with the messages allegedly containing explicit threats to “eliminate” or “finish” Ganguly, his wife and people close to them. The latest threats were treated seriously as similar objectionable letters had reportedly been arriving at Ganguly's office over the past six months, as per India Today.

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“I wish to bring to your kind attention a matter of serious concern regarding certain threatening letters that have been received by Mr Sourav Ganguly and his family,” the complaint letter read.

“For the past couple of months, we have been receiving letters from an unknown person containing objectionable remarks against Mr Ganguly. Initially, we didn't pay much attention to these letters, assuming that they were merely the work of someone who disliked Mr Ganguly and was sending letters expressing his/her personal resentment.

“However, today we have received two letters addressed to Mr Sourav Ganguly and Mrs Dona Ganguly, in which the sender has not only made hate remarks against Mr Ganguly but has also issued serious threats to the life and safety of Mr Ganguly, Mrs Dona Ganguly and the people working [with/for] him.”

According to the complaint, retrieved by India Today, the earlier letters were initially dismissed as messages from fans or disgruntled individuals. However, the nature of the latest communications, which contained direct threats to the family's lives, prompted Ganguly's personal secretary, Taniya Bhattacharya, to approach the police.

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A written complaint was lodged at Thakurpukur Police Station in south Kolkata. Police have begun an investigation into the source of the letters and the identity of the person behind the threats.

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